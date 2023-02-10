Saks Campaign Star Emma Roberts Once Put Her Favorite Coat In Storage Because She Wore It Too Much

Emma Roberts's Spring 2023 campaign for Saks Fifth Avenue can be summed up in just a few words: bright, comfortable, effortless, and fun — which, interestingly enough, is how the actress would likely describe her own fashion aesthetic.

"The outfits are pieces that I wear all the time," she tells InStyle over the phone, adding that she usually mixes high and low, pairing "super dressy" pieces with more casual staples, such as denim jackets and white tank tops. "It's all meant to be stuff that you can mix and match, and stuff that I'll wear when I'm doing stuff for my book called Belletrist or when I'm on set or when I'm with my son. It was nice to get to do a campaign that's meant to make you feel like yourself instead of all dressed up, looking like someone else."

Sasha Samsonova/Saks

Roberts grew up shopping at Saks in Beverly Hills, so naturally, she was thrilled to partner with the store, even kicking off New York Fashion Week with a party at The Aman on Wednesday night. The event couldn't have come at a more perfect time, either; a few days later, Roberts was celebrating her 32nd second birthday. "It's a birthday week, for sure," she notes, but says that after attending one other presentation, she's flying back to Los Angeles for the rest of the festivities.

Sasha Samsonova/Saks

When it comes to Spring 2023 fashion, Roberts tells us she's looking forward to incorporating more color into her outfits.

"I feel like I've been wearing black turtlenecks and dark denim for so long," she says. "I love pastels. Isabel Marant has a lot of really great spring pastels right now that I'm excited to wear. And just little dresses. I love vintage shopping also, so anytime I find a great little vintage dress for spring, I'm thrilled."

Roberts adds that recently, she scored a great deal during a vintage shopping trip.

"I was shooting a movie in Montclair, New Jersey, and they have really cool antique stores in New Jersey. I found this vintage Louis Vuitton camera case that could double as a purse. It's square and brown Louis Vuitton, and it is just absolutely iconic. I got it for $400, which I was very pleased by."

Sasha Samsonova/Saks

As for every day, modern items Roberts has been adding to her wardrobe, the actress is newly "obsessed" with a specific pair of jeans from Citizens Of Humanity.

"They're called the Horseshoe Jean, and I just feel like they're a fresh take on the boyfriend jean. They're not super-tight and they're really, really cool," she says. "I'm obsessed with that jean for all year-round, but I feel like it's cool for spring because I haven't seen that shape before."

Sasha Samsonova/Saks

In a press release, Saks also notes that another seasonless staple for Roberts is "anything leopard," but fans of the star and her style likely know that already. A few years ago, the actress wore the same leopard Coach coat on repeat, and even has a funny story to share about it.

"I wore it so much that I actually put it into storage because I was like, 'I am wearing this every single day,' So, it'll be new again in a couple of years when I take it out of storage," she jokes, although it is possible she's found a new favorite. "Ganni makes this leopard shell coat that I'm eyeing as my new leopard piece."

Sasha Samsonova/Saks

Like many people, Roberts' sense of style has been inspired TV and movie characters — both ones she's played herself and ones she's simply a fan of.

"When I was growing up, Margot Tenenbaum, Gwyneth Paltrow's character, was this queen and that was my style icon. Still is," she tells us. "As far as a character I've played, I don't dress like her, but I loved Chanel Oberlin. The pastels, everything was very matching. And I loved a sock with Mary Jane, which she would do a lot. That has stuck with me. I love a little sheer sock with a Mary Jane, I think just transforms an outfit."