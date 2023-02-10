Emma Roberts Shared a New Photo of Her Son After Her Mom Accidentally Revealed His Face

Fans finally got a peek at Emma Roberts's son, Rhodes. Like many celebrities, Roberts has been offering up peeks at her life as a new mom, but keeping her son's face out of the frame every time that she shares a snapshot of him. However, that changed when Roberts's mother, Kelly Cunningham, posted a photo of him, face and all. The photo in question showed Rhodes walking toward the camera while surrounded by leaves. His blonde hair was blowing in the wind and with a photo as cute as this, it was clear why his proud grandma couldn't resist posting it.

According to E! News, Roberts shared the image on her Instagrm Stories on Feb. 9, writing "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Roberts shared a photo of her son's face in profile recently, though the Story post was the first time followers got a full view.



Entertainment Tonight reports that Roberts is doing well as a new mother and is in a great relationship with her current beau, actor Cody John.



"Emma is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," a source told ET in January. "Things are serious. As for her co-parenting relationship with Garrett [Hedlund], things are fine. Her main priority is Rhodes and making sure their son feels loved by both of them."

Roberts shares 2-year-old Rhodes with her ex, fellow actor Garrett Hedlund. They separated in January 2022 after dating for almost three years.