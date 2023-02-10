Emma Roberts Shared a New Photo of Her Son After Her Mom Accidentally Revealed His Face

It wasn't the plan, but everyone's OK.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM
Emma Roberts Kate Spade NYFW 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Fans finally got a peek at Emma Roberts's son, Rhodes. Like many celebrities, Roberts has been offering up peeks at her life as a new mom, but keeping her son's face out of the frame every time that she shares a snapshot of him. However, that changed when Roberts's mother, Kelly Cunningham, posted a photo of him, face and all. The photo in question showed Rhodes walking toward the camera while surrounded by leaves. His blonde hair was blowing in the wind and with a photo as cute as this, it was clear why his proud grandma couldn't resist posting it. 

According to E! News, Roberts shared the image on her Instagrm Stories on Feb. 9, writing "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Roberts shared a photo of her son's face in profile recently, though the Story post was the first time followers got a full view.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Roberts is doing well as a new mother and is in a great relationship with her current beau, actor Cody John.

"Emma is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," a source told ET in January. "Things are serious. As for her co-parenting relationship with Garrett [Hedlund], things are fine. Her main priority is Rhodes and making sure their son feels loved by both of them."

Roberts shares 2-year-old Rhodes with her ex, fellow actor Garrett Hedlund. They separated in January 2022 after dating for almost three years.

Related Articles
Penn Badgley You S4
Penn Badgley Respectfully Declined the Sex Scenes in "You"
Jennifer Coolidge White Lotus premiere
Jennifer Coolidge Is Going to Live Out Her Dream of Playing a Dolphin
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck
Lindsay Lohan NYFW
Lindsay Lohan Supported Her Model Siblings From the Front Row at Christian Siriano
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Confirmed Her Engagement to Cole Tucker with Photos of Her Ring
Rihanna Apple News Press Conference
Rihanna Said Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a New Mom Is "Nearly Impossible"
Phoebe Philo British fashion awards
Phoebe Philo Is Finally Returning to Fashion
Titanic Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'
Emily Ratajkowski at Cult Gaia
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie
Kate Middleton Hobbs Coat
Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Coat Style in a New Color
Taylor Swift Leather Jacket Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher Grammys
Taylor Swift Reportedly Stole Joe Alwyn's Leather Jacket for Post-Grammys Festivities
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Once Talked Through Her Movie to a Plane Full of Passengers
Kim Kardashian and North West Boating Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM
Paul Rudd âAnt-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Paul Rudd Dished On Working With His 'Only Murders in the Building' Co-Star Selena Gomez
Ben Affleck and Jlo at the 2023 Grammys
Sad Ben Affleck Is My Favorite Meme
Beyonce
Beyoncé Does Brunch in a Silver Armored Minidress and Fingerless Opera Gloves