Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light on Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits

And sky-high beach sandals.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 11:28AM
Emma Roberts DSW
Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

The official start to summer is still a week away, but the It girls are serving major inspo with a selection of accessories to wear all season long with any choice of swimwear. Between Hailey Bieber’s soaking-wet white “Got Milk?” graphic tee and Kendall Jenner’s sheer cover-up — all it takes is a nifty little accessory to guarantee your summer suit is infinitely sexier. The latest celebrity to take your poolside outfit from zero to 100? Emma Roberts and her quirky baseball cap and sky-high sandals.

On Tuesday, the actress posted the most Instagrammable swimsuit-clad selfie to her feed with the caption, “Candy crush 🍬 🍏.”

Posing in front of palm trees and picturesque mountains, Emma slipped on a kelly green two-piece swimsuit from Victoria's Secret (which featured a ruched bandeau bikini top with bow-tied straps and matching high-cut string bottoms). She paired her suit with the ultimate eccentric pool-ready summer accessory — a denim baseball cap with cat ears. Not only did it protect her face from the rays, but it also kept her platinum blonde waves perfectly in place. The accessories didn’t end there: a pair of sunshine-yellow strappy platform sandals by Aldo topped off her summer-ready look.

Emma Roberts VS Swimsuit

Emma Roberts/IG

In case you missed it, the post comes a few weeks after Roberts spent her long weekend out east with the help of Airbnb. For Memorial Day weekend, she made it a vacation to remember as she posted a series of photos in two very hip, coastal-girl looks. In the first slide, she posed on the balcony of the beach house in a cropped white and royal blue ringer tee with matching striped slacks and black platform rubber Prada sandals. A second outfit styled the same Prada sandals with a lilac satin slip dress underneath a matching sheer ruffled long sleeve. A pair of white oval round sunglasses were her go-to accessory for the long holiday.

She captioned the post, “Thank you @airbnb for the stay & making my #MDW memorable 🏖️ long weekends out east are the best 💙🌊☀️.”

Related Articles
Margot Robbie Asteroid City
Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress
Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon Shoppers Say This $35 One-Piece Is the “Comfiest” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Owned
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Slouchy Asymmetrical Set Is the Coziest Groutfit Ever
Jessica Chastain Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain’s Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit Is Having a Moment
Zoey Deutch 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend
Katie Holmes Chanel Tribeca
Katie Holmes Spiced Up Everyone's Favorite Leather Jacket and Puddle Pants Outfit Formula
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Salma Hayek attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Salma Hayek Proved She's Living Her Best Life By Posing on a Boat in a Baby Blue Swimsuit
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Sheer Goth Gown With Dramatic Opera Gloves
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Just Confessed That He's a Bravo Stan
Uzo Aduba Tony Awards
Uzo Aduba Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Creamsicle-Colored Power Suit
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Lupita Nyong'o Tony Awards 2023
Lupita Nyong'o’s Silver Breastplate Almost Distracted from Her Henna Head Design
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Expertly Styled Her Statement Skirt With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Corset Belt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Revealed the “Super Simple” Outfit Formula That’s Her “Go-To” for Summer