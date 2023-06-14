Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light on Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits

The official start to summer is still a week away, but the It girls are serving major inspo with a selection of accessories to wear all season long with any choice of swimwear. Between Hailey Bieber’s soaking-wet white “Got Milk?” graphic tee and Kendall Jenner’s sheer cover-up — all it takes is a nifty little accessory to guarantee your summer suit is infinitely sexier. The latest celebrity to take your poolside outfit from zero to 100? Emma Roberts and her quirky baseball cap and sky-high sandals.

On Tuesday, the actress posted the most Instagrammable swimsuit-clad selfie to her feed with the caption, “Candy crush 🍬 🍏.”

Posing in front of palm trees and picturesque mountains, Emma slipped on a kelly green two-piece swimsuit from Victoria's Secret (which featured a ruched bandeau bikini top with bow-tied straps and matching high-cut string bottoms). She paired her suit with the ultimate eccentric pool-ready summer accessory — a denim baseball cap with cat ears. Not only did it protect her face from the rays, but it also kept her platinum blonde waves perfectly in place. The accessories didn’t end there: a pair of sunshine-yellow strappy platform sandals by Aldo topped off her summer-ready look.

Emma Roberts/IG

In case you missed it, the post comes a few weeks after Roberts spent her long weekend out east with the help of Airbnb. For Memorial Day weekend, she made it a vacation to remember as she posted a series of photos in two very hip, coastal-girl looks. In the first slide, she posed on the balcony of the beach house in a cropped white and royal blue ringer tee with matching striped slacks and black platform rubber Prada sandals. A second outfit styled the same Prada sandals with a lilac satin slip dress underneath a matching sheer ruffled long sleeve. A pair of white oval round sunglasses were her go-to accessory for the long holiday.

She captioned the post, “Thank you @airbnb for the stay & making my #MDW memorable 🏖️ long weekends out east are the best 💙🌊☀️.”