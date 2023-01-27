Emma Roberts Claims This Editor-Loved Brand Makes “the Perfect” Mascara

I follow Vogue’s celebrity YouTube series the way some people follow sports. Each day, I open a tab and hope to find a new video on how my favorite stars style themselves and achieve their glowing skin. I do this for two reasons: The first is for fun (due to financial constraints), and the second is for note-taking — I’m looking for new products and new practices. And just this week, Emma Roberts shared her detailed-approach to getting ready for a glam night out, and I immediately noticed that she and our beauty editors have similar tastes.

The actress used a combination of viral Charlotte Tilbury products, the Dior concealer that covers acne and under-eye bags, and a mascara from one of our favorite luxury brands. “I’m always buying new mascara more than anything because I’m always thinking, ‘I haven’t found the perfect one, there has to be a more perfect one.’ [And] Chanel usually makes the perfect one,” Roberts shared, calling the brand’s new Noir Allure mascara “amazing.”

It’s not surprising: Chanel has been one of our go-to brands this year, with our beauty editor Tamim Alnuweiri naming the brand’s hydrating concealer (which immediately sold out) one of 2022’s very best. Roberts, like the InStyle crew, knows that Chanel isn’t just fragrances, flats, and tweed jackets — the brand’s beauty section is full of smartly formulated, unbeatable products, including the actress’ go-to mascara that’s designed to give lashes volume, length, curl, and definition.

Noir Allure is formulated with provitamin B5 which, per the brand, protects lashes, as well as three waxes that hold the curl while adding volume and length. “I get long, bold lashes with [this],” wrote one five-star reviewer. Another shopper noted that the mascara, “doesn't transfer or clump,” while one other said that Noir Allure, “goes on beautifully, stays all day, and removes in one swipe.” And while many were impressed with the formula, a number of customers couldn’t stop talking about the wand. “[This is the] best mascara I have ever used [and] I believe the secret is in the brush,” said one shopper, while another noted that, “the wand is perfect for volume and length.”

For longer lashes that hold their curl all day, grab this Emma Roberts-used mascara from one of our editors’ favorite brands for $42.

