Emma Roberts Went Back to Blonde, and You're Going to Love It

It’s a fact that celebrities are constantly changing up their look, whether it be for a role, their current mood, or just because they feel like it. But we always get a little sentimental when they return their locks to a hue that we know and love. Case in point: Emma Roberts just went back to blonde.

And just like that... She's back! ✨👸🏼✨ @emmaroberts #NineZeroOne #901Girl #DreamyButterCream 💫 A photo posted by Nikki Lee (@nikkilee901) on Jun 10, 2016 at 6:58pm PDT

Not any blonde, though. Colorist Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One in Los Angeles calls it a “dreamy butter cream.” That also happens to sound like a delicious dessert, but regardless of the name, it is gorgeous. Roberts also chopped her locks into a chic lob, accented with the salon’s signature loose waves. She's a hair chameleon, so we're not sure how long it will last, but we dig it.

The actress’s new ‘do is perfect for the upcoming summer heat, but we’re wondering if she’ll be able to keep the short cut when Scream Queens goes back into production or if she’ll have to get back into Chanel Oberlin style with lengthier locks.

RELATED: Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Just Cut Off All Her Hair?

We’ll be watching Lee’s Instagram account for updates.