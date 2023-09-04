Emma Corrin Resurrected the No-Pants Trend With a Pair of Knitted Knickers

Hands down, one of the best looks at Venice Film Festival.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 @ 12:49PM
Emma Corrin Venice Miu Miu
Photo:

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a celebrity step out sans pants. While 2022 was practically the year It girls wore their underwear as outerwear, with Bella Hadid going pantless in Ugg boots and Kendall Jenner pairing her cozy sweater with coordinating underwear and stockings, the momentum has somewhat slowed down. But fear not, because Emma Corrin is here to bring the no-pants trend back on the map.

Arriving at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women's Tales event during the 80th Venice Film Festival over the weekend, The Crown actress slipped on a head-to-toe ensemble from the brand that featured an olive green button-up cardigan paired with nothing else but matching knitted knickers and black sheer tights. She elevated her no-pants 'fit with brown leather Oxford shoes, while a small black Miu Miu handbag, oval-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses, and dainty studded earrings rounded out her look.

Emma Corrin Venice Miu Miu

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Beauty-wise, she styled her buzzcut with a barely-there makeup that consisted of only rosy cheeks and dewy skin.

Emma Corrin Sydney Sweeney Venice Miu Miu

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joining Corrin at the event was Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney who delivered a dash of va-va-voom at the fashion event in her baby pink polka-dot tulle dress. Sydney added a crystal-encrusted bra with matching sparkly sandals, diamond drop earrings, and oval-shaped sunglasses to her outfit, and styled her blonde hair sleek and straight with a middle part.

Related Articles
Rita Ora amfAR sheer gown
Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's Exposed Crystal Bra Isn't a Wardrobe Malfunction, It's a Fashion Statement
jimmy buffett
"Margaritaville" Singer Jimmy Buffett Has Died at Age 76
The Weekend Edit: Iâm Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Amal Clooneyâs Versatile Shoes
I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever
nicole luke combs acm awards
Luke Combs and His Wife Have Welcomed Their Second Baby Boy
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too
Salma Hayek Met Gala
Salma Hayek Paired an Extremely Low-Cut Bra Top With a Low-Rise Crochet Skirt
florence pugh pink valentino dress
Florence Pugh Says Anyone Upset By Her See-Through Pink Valentino Gown Is “Scared” of “Freedom”
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket
Ariana Grande r.e.m. beauty Pop-Up Yellow Set
Ariana Grande Looks Straight Out of the '70s in Her Vintage Yellow Miniskirt and Crop Top Set
Meryl Streep Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep’s 'Only Murders in the Building' Apartment Is Chock-Full of Easter Eggs
adam sunny sandler murder mystery 2 premiere
Adam Sandler’s Daughter Had Her Real Bat Mitzvah Right Before Filming “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
Amal Clooney George Clooney Ticket to Paradise
Amal Clooney’s Date Night With George Included a Fresh Set of Highlights
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Drapey Velvet Leotard Barely Covered Her Sheer Gucci Lingerie