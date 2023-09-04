Emma Corrin Resurrected the No-Pants Trend With a Pair of Knitted Knickers

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a celebrity step out sans pants. While 2022 was practically the year It girls wore their underwear as outerwear, with Bella Hadid going pantless in Ugg boots and Kendall Jenner pairing her cozy sweater with coordinating underwear and stockings, the momentum has somewhat slowed down. But fear not, because Emma Corrin is here to bring the no-pants trend back on the map.

Arriving at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women's Tales event during the 80th Venice Film Festival over the weekend, The Crown actress slipped on a head-to-toe ensemble from the brand that featured an olive green button-up cardigan paired with nothing else but matching knitted knickers and black sheer tights. She elevated her no-pants 'fit with brown leather Oxford shoes, while a small black Miu Miu handbag, oval-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses, and dainty studded earrings rounded out her look.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Beauty-wise, she styled her buzzcut with a barely-there makeup that consisted of only rosy cheeks and dewy skin.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joining Corrin at the event was Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney who delivered a dash of va-va-voom at the fashion event in her baby pink polka-dot tulle dress. Sydney added a crystal-encrusted bra with matching sparkly sandals, diamond drop earrings, and oval-shaped sunglasses to her outfit, and styled her blonde hair sleek and straight with a middle part.