Emma Chamberlain Has an Entire Rack in Her Closet Dedicated to This Questionable Fall Fashion Staple

She calls it her “cool grandpa” look.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on September 30, 2022 @ 04:00AM

Photo:
Photo:

Instagram @emmachamberlain

Emma Chamberlain’s Architectural Digest Open Door home tour revealed a lot about her private life. For starters, her trend-setter status extends beyond just fashion, with everything from her pistachio-green kitchen to the sailboat-inspired bathroom instantly going viral (I fear that Dakota Johnson has some competition). We also learned that there’s one fall-ready style already dominating her closet: Sweater vests. Chamberlain explains, “I take inspiration from people in their 60s. Like a cool grandpa wearing a vest with a shirt under it: Chic.” 

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a “Grandpa” style trend — I mean, who could forget New Balances or this Kendall Jenner-approved pant — it is the first time we’ve seen a celebrity so dedicated to it, with Emma revealing an entire rack full of this season’s hottest style.

While I might not be reserving an entire section of my closet for this fall-ready style, I will add a few sweater vests to my wardrobe. After all, they’re not just trendy, they’re versatile, great both on their own and as a layering piece. Luckily, you can get this Emma Chamberlain-approved style on Amazon, starting at $22.

Emma’s sweater vest rack was full of statement pieces, with vibrant colors and plenty of patterns. While this vest from Floerns might not have been in her closet, we do think she’d approve. The popular piece is available in 23 different patterns, including knit strawberry, daisy, and carrot designs.

Floerns Women's Sleeveless Round Neck Cute Strawberry Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: starting at $22; amazon.com    

For something just as trendy but perhaps a slightly more toned down, you can always opt for a sweater vest in a more classic pattern. This vest from Sdencin is available in 15 different houndstooth prints, with one customer writing, “The houndstooth pattern gives me Clueless vibes. It is going to be so cute for fall and winter [over] a crisp white, oversized, button-up shirt.” Alternatively, this Sweaty Rocks sweater vest is available in 29 colors, including a number of ‘90s-approved plaids.

Sdencin Women Houndstooth Pattern Knit Sweater Vest

Amazon

Shop now: starting at $23; amazon.com 

You can’t go wrong with a traditional, cable-knit vest like this one from Hotapei. This sweater is available in 32 colors and is customer-loved, with over 2,100 five-star reviews. One even wrote that they’re “obsessed” with this vest because it is “ so flattering” and has “super nice quality, and looks expensive.” Or, to recreate this look from Emma, you can pair the round-neck Uaneo vest with your favorite tee.

HOTAPEI Sweater Vest A brown

Amazon

Shop now: starting at $30 (Originally $36); amazon.com

We’re not saying that you need to dedicate a whole rack to this fall-ready trend, but starting at just $22 on Amazon, you can add this Emma Chamberlain-approved style to your 2022 wardrobe. 

