Emily Ratajkowski Said She Quit Acting Because She "Felt Like a Piece of Meat"

"Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?"

April 7, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about why she quit acting amidst her budding career.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the model and mother shared her frustrations with the film industry and the lack of opportunity she had to become a "serious actress with longevity," attributing her change in trajectory due to the simple fact that she was being treated more like an object than an artist. 

"I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet.' I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?' " she told the publication.

EmRata's acting career was a short but exciting one. She made her big-screen debut as Andie, the college-student-slash-mistress of Ben Affleck's Nick Dunne, in the 2014 David Fincher thriller Gone Girl, and after that, she landed other supporting roles in blockbuster films — including We Are Your Friends and I Feel Pretty. Meanwhile, her most recent audition for a role in Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year, ended up going to the late model Charlbi Dean.

Emily Ratajkowski White Strapless Top 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Getty Images

Tired of making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood," EmRata fired her agent, commercial rep, and manager in 2020, according to the L.A. Times.

"I didn't trust them. I was like, 'I can handle receiving phone calls. I'm gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women,' " said Ratajkowski.

Back in 2016, EmRata spoke of a similar “paradox” when it came to landing roles as a model-turned-actress. "If you're a sexy actress it's hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they've seen you in," she said while speaking with ES Magazine. "People are like sheep and they're like, 'Oh, that's what she does well.' What's so dumb is that women are 50 percent of the population and they want to spend money to see movies where they're portrayed as three-dimensional characters."

