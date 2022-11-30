Emily Ratajkowski's Best Winter Outfits All Follow the Same Formula

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to bold fashion choices. It doesn't matter if she's wearing a full fishnet dress or an oversized puffer coat, she knows how to get the fashion girls talking, and we've admittedly copied her looks on more than one occasion.

However, when turning to the model for winter outfit inspiration, hoping to discover some cute-yet-practical tricks for battling frigid temperatures (she is a New Yorker, after all), we noticed a common theme. The street style icon loves rocking zebra print pieces, which end up adding fun and flair to whatever else she has on.

From her go-to pair of zebra print boots to a subtle zebra turtleneck, Ratajkowski has managed to work this detail into a variety of her cold-weather looks. Ahead, see why it's a great move for spicing up all those layers, as well as how to pull it off with your own clothes this season.

November 2022

Getty Images

We're big fans of the singular statement piece, but EmRata knows there's no problem with doubling up. The model's zebra-printed Proenza Schouler boots made her orange coat seem even brighter, and she balanced out the look by wearing basic black pieces underneath.

September 2022

Getty Images

Mixing prints can sometimes feel tricky, but since Ratajkowski's black and white zebra boots were the same color scheme as her newspaper-printed dress, the two complemented each other and created a cool combination.

February 2022

Getty Images

Neutral outerwear, such as beige trench coats and black puffers, will always have a spot in our closet. But if you're hoping to amp up an old pair of jeans for a night out, follow Ratajkowski's lead and swap out those classics for a colorful animal print option.

November 2021

Getty Images

Since your outfit is pre-planned, matching sets tend to make getting dressed easier, especially during the winter months. If you don't own zebra co-ords, create your own monochromatic look by pairing two printed pieces together. Even if they aren't an exact match, the unexpected combination will create interest and wow the crowd.

October 2020

Courtesy

How much does Emily Ratajkowski love this print? Enough thats she even posed in it for Nasty Gal's Fall/Winter 2020 campaign. Although long sold out, her blazer dress shows us that zebra is the perfect replacement for holiday-friendly fashion, especially if you're not feeling the typical sparkle and sequins.

January 2020

Getty Images

If quick and easy is your winter aesthetic, you'll definitely benefit from a zebra-print shirt. Back in 2020, EmRata wore a turtleneck option with black pants and red boots, creating a no-fuss combination that still felt fashion-forward.