Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Most Controversial Knee-High Boots With the Brightest Outerwear

Whether dressing for coffee runs or courtside kickbacks (with a certain Mr. Pete Davidson, might we add), there are few things Emily Ratajkowski reaches for more than a solid pair of statement boots. And proving that three’s most certainly a trend, the supermodel continued her parade of fabulous footwear choices by sporting her most controversial pair yet during an outing in New York City.

On Monday, EmRata was spotted fending off chilly fall weather (and gloomy scenery) during a mid-day walk while wearing a bright orange, waist-cinching trench coat layered over a pair of black leggings. While head-turning on its own, the model upped the chaos level even further by skipping an undershirt when building her outfit and accessorizing with knee-high boots in one of the most polarizing patterns: black-and-white zebra print.

A basic black shoulder bag and a simple gold “Sylvester” necklace — after her 1-year-old son that she shares with ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard — completed Ratajkowski’s look, and she wore her brown hair pin-straight and parted down the middle. She also opted for her signature glam look during the outing, swiping on a glossy nude lip and a few layers of mascara.

While the model’s appearance comes shortly after rumors linking her and Davidson (former Saturday Night Live cast member and Kim Kardashian lover) first started swirling, it comes just a day after the pair all but broke the internet by sitting together at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden — seemingly confirming their situationship status in the process.

“Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together," one insider told Entertainment Tonight of the pair’s budding romance. "Things are going well for her."