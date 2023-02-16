Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Unexpected Boots With Her Oversized Jacket

Rawr rawr fashion, baby.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Alert: zebra is trending. Not only did Katie Holmes wear the black-and-white pattern to take in the new collection at the Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week, model and author Emily Ratajkowski wore a pair of zebra-striped boots to officially usher in the start of a new trend.

For her latest outing, Ratajkowski wore knee-high heeled boots with bold zebra patterning. And because it's tough to outshine statement-making footwear like that (though designers like Kors himself have said that animal print is very much a neutral), she toned down the rest of her outfit, pairing the shoes with an oversized, boxy leather jacket in teal, a black top and what looked like black bike shorts. A simple black shoulder bag finished her look and she wore her hair up in a messy bun with two face-framing sections left out.

Ratajkowski made headlines for her lack of shoes (and everything else) when she hard-launched her relationship with comedian Eric André. While rumors swirled about a possible romance thanks to New York strolls and courtside appearances, André posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing himself posing nude and Ratajkowski reflected in a mirror behind him.

The post came after a source told Page Six that the pair “looked like they were having a nice chat" during a dinner at Via Carota and that "they were both laughing and smiling.”

