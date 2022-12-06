Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Y2K Backless Halter Dress

It's giving high school dance in the best way.

Published on December 6, 2022 @ 11:49AM
Emily Ratajkowski Y2K Dress 2022 Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
Photo:

Getty Images

The limits of Emily Ratajkowski's fashion range know no bounds — from sheer dresses to underboob-baring crop tops and sweats, the supermodel can really do it all. And her most recent look paid homage to the early aughts with an ombré backless halter dress.

On Monday, the podcast host attended the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at the Lincoln Center in New York City. For the occasion, EmRata wore a cowl-neck frock (which faded from a light pink blush on top to a maroon skirt that reached right below her knees) featuring shimmery and velour flower detailing and beaded straps. The model paired the piece with lace-up gold sandals, a diamond choker, and matching drop earrings. She wore her dark hair parted down the middle and gently tousled and kept her glam neutral with golden undertones.

None other than the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, made a surprise appearance at the event, and of course, she performed her iconic chart-topping holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Other stars in attendance at the festive evening included Jessica Chastain, Alexa Demie, Taylor Russell, Sienna Miller, AnnaSophia Robb, and more.

Noticeably absent from her side was EmRata's new rumored beau Pete Davidson. The two seemingly confirmed their romance by sitting courtside at a Knicks game last week.

Last month, the author also launched a podcast titled High Low with EmRata and told InStyle that the show would allow listeners a deeper look into her life. "I think it's going to let people into my life in a way that they haven't been," she said. "I also have my best friends on, I have some of the producers from the show. Podcasting is this amazing opportunity to express ideas in a more casual way than writing. It's somewhere between a TikTok and writing an essay."

