Emily Ratajkowski Threw a Random Belt Over a Minidress Like It’s 2006 Again

Someone get Sienna Miller on the phone.

By
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch is the News Director for InStyle. She has worked in beauty and fashion for the past seven years and has been with InStyle since 2022.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 01:15PM
Emily Ratajkowski out in NYC wearing a black tank dress and belt
Photo:

Getty Images

No shade to Emily Ratajkowski, but 2006-era fashion brings up some powerful (and not always positive) fashion memories for me. If you, too, were in middle school or older at the time, you'll know what I mean. It was a year dominated by long flares worn with pointed-toe heels, chunky statement necklaces (à la Jenna Lyons), and of course, belts worn over anything and everything.

Kim Kardashian wearing huge white belt

Getty Images

In its heyday, the trend ranged from cool to kooky. A freshly famous Kim Kardashian wore belts over fitted v-neck sweaters and matched them to her boots — creative! Beyoncé, for her part, took a more glamorous approach pairing a flirty red A-line dress with metallic chain belts. And, of course, Glastonbury mainstays like Kate Moss and Sienna Miller pioneered the look, belting everything they could get their hands on, including minidresses and teeny-tiny shorts.

Beyonce wearing red dress and belt

Getty Images

But back to our current fashion landscape. With low-slung denim, peplum tops, and all things y2k on the rise, it was inevitable that what I like to call the "useless belt" look (aka styling the accessory in a way that's all form, no function) would return.

Sienna Miller wearing low rise belt

Getty Images

For her part, EmRata seems to be taking a page out of the 2000s festival-style playbook, channeling Moss with her latest outfit. While walking her dog out in NYC on Aug. 4, the model was spotted in a simple black minidress with a halter neckline, slouchy knee-high leather boots, and the item in question: a low-slung belt draped just so over her look as if to say, "Why not put a belt on it?"

Kate Moss wearing low rise belt at Glastonbury

Getty Images

This isn't the first time Ratajkowski's looked to the past for styling inspiration. Earlier this week, she donned a pair of low-rise baggy cargo pants and a rhinestone-emblazoned tank top evoking memories of paparazzi shots from a bygone era (Think: Britney Spears and her iconic collection of y2k slogan tees). The High Low podcaster followed it up just days later with a ruffle-covered midi slip dress and knee-high boots combo that would've made '90s-era Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing rhinestone tank top and cargo pants

Thanks to the simplicity of her other pieces, fresh copper hair color, and the all-black monochrome (save for pops of gold on her belt's western-inspired buckle and handbag's braided strap), Ratajkowski's latest look has me rethinking my stance on the "put a belt on it" movement. This one looks good. Like, really good. And there's not a belt loop in sight.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Channeled Sporty Spice in a Super-Cropped Collared Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskort
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Dress Held Together by a Giant Safety Pin
EmRata New Balance sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Paired a $2,750 Bag With Her Go-To $90 Comfy Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Emily Ratajkowski Green Dress New York City July 19, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Beat the Heat In a Plunging, Pistachio Ice Cream-Colored Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Dyes Hair Red
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts a New "Glazed Amber" Hair Color— and Here's Exactly How She Did It
EmRata IG
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery