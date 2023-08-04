No shade to Emily Ratajkowski, but 2006-era fashion brings up some powerful (and not always positive) fashion memories for me. If you, too, were in middle school or older at the time, you'll know what I mean. It was a year dominated by long flares worn with pointed-toe heels, chunky statement necklaces (à la Jenna Lyons), and of course, belts worn over anything and everything.

In its heyday, the trend ranged from cool to kooky. A freshly famous Kim Kardashian wore belts over fitted v-neck sweaters and matched them to her boots — creative! Beyoncé, for her part, took a more glamorous approach pairing a flirty red A-line dress with metallic chain belts. And, of course, Glastonbury mainstays like Kate Moss and Sienna Miller pioneered the look, belting everything they could get their hands on, including minidresses and teeny-tiny shorts.

But back to our current fashion landscape. With low-slung denim, peplum tops, and all things y2k on the rise, it was inevitable that what I like to call the "useless belt" look (aka styling the accessory in a way that's all form, no function) would return.

For her part, EmRata seems to be taking a page out of the 2000s festival-style playbook, channeling Moss with her latest outfit. While walking her dog out in NYC on Aug. 4, the model was spotted in a simple black minidress with a halter neckline, slouchy knee-high leather boots, and the item in question: a low-slung belt draped just so over her look as if to say, "Why not put a belt on it?"

This isn't the first time Ratajkowski's looked to the past for styling inspiration. Earlier this week, she donned a pair of low-rise baggy cargo pants and a rhinestone-emblazoned tank top evoking memories of paparazzi shots from a bygone era (Think: Britney Spears and her iconic collection of y2k slogan tees). The High Low podcaster followed it up just days later with a ruffle-covered midi slip dress and knee-high boots combo that would've made '90s-era Carrie Bradshaw proud.

Thanks to the simplicity of her other pieces, fresh copper hair color, and the all-black monochrome (save for pops of gold on her belt's western-inspired buckle and handbag's braided strap), Ratajkowski's latest look has me rethinking my stance on the "put a belt on it" movement. This one looks good. Like, really good. And there's not a belt loop in sight.