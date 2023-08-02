Emily Ratajkowski Channeled Sporty Spice in a Super-Cropped Collared Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskort

Pickleball dressing has officially made its way to EmRata.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 01:54PM
As if we needed a reminder that Emily Ratajkowski was, is, and forever will be that girl, the supermodel just channeled a fellow style icon (S/O Sporty Spice) when going for a stroll in New York City — and we’re already planning ways to recreate her look.

On Tuesday, the podcast host was spotted taking a major fashion departure from her typical slinky dresses and totally sheer looks to try a preppier aesthetic on for size. During the outing, EmRata wore a white French terry Reebok set comprised of a super-cropped long-sleeve collared shirt (branded with a baby blue version of the label’s logo) and a matching itty-bitty micro-miniskort. Coordinating white Reebok sneakers, a white shoulder bag, and rectangular black sunglasses rounded out the pristine ensemble, and a bright red tank top could be seen offering a small pop of color from underneath the optic white top.

As for her glam, Ratajkowski wore her newly copper hair down in soft waves with a middle part, and she finished the look by adding a clear coat of lip gloss to complement her glowy complexion.

While it’s unclear where the model was headed, she could have been preparing to record another episode of her podcast High Low With EmRata, where she recently sat down with Troye Sivan to discuss her relationship with Taylor Swift’s music.

“​​I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift,” she told the musician, who performed alongside Swift during her Reputation Tour in 2018. “I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? They have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then you don’t understand things.”

