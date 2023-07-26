Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini

And a thong-baring micro-minidress, because of course.

Published on July 26, 2023 @ 12:43PM
emily ratajkowski ig photo dump swimsuit
ICYMI, Emily Ratajkowksi dyed her hair red last week and immediately started acting different (she’s so me) by sporting a series of seriously sexy OOTDs that almost looked as spicy as her new hair color.

On Tuesday, the supermodel gave followers an inside look at her hot girl summer’s latest happenings by sharing an Instagram photo dump chock-full of all the steamiest summer-approved trends. In the first slide, EmRata slipped into an itty-bitty white string bikini (comprised of a triangle-shaped top and hip-flossing bottoms) from her swimwear line Inamorata, which she paired with gold jewelry and a black Las Olas trucker hat. As if that wasn’t enough, the A-lister also took her new ‘do on a girls’ night out while wearing a totally see-through black thong-baring micro-minidress accessorized with a chainmail shoulder bag.

emily ratajkowski ig photo dump sheer dress

But the outfits didn’t stop there. Other dump inclusions saw the podcaster serving face in a strapless black bandeau top, lounging in a plain tank and jean shorts, and strutting her stuff in a pink and red lacy floral Guizio minidress — all of which weren’t complete without her newly red hair, of course.

“Being a redhead is … a mood,” she aptly captioned the post.

While it’s no question that Ratajkowski has kept the hot ‘fits coming throughout the month of July, her post came just days after she was spotted in a much more low-key (but no less stylish) look reminiscent of one of Princess Diana’s go-to ‘90s uniforms.

Emily Ratajkowski

On Friday, the model went for a stroll in New York City wearing an oversized navy blue Reebok sweatshirt layered over form-fitting black bike shorts. She paired the casual ensemble with comfy white sneakers and a red shoulder bag, and she finished the look by styling her hair down straight and tossing on a pair of black sunglasses.

