Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Wavy Bob at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to have a major Fashion Week moment when she's not even walking the runway. The supermodel, author, and mom arrived at her pal Marc Jacobs's Spring 2023 show today (which came with a side of nepo-baby drama for some added spice) with a brand-new chop, eschewing her signature long, chocolate-brown hair for a short, wavy bob that didn't even brush her collarbones. EmRata's signature bangs were still front and center, though it was tough to see past the drastic change.

Ratajkowski shared several views of the 'do on her Instagram account, though she didn't reveal whether or not it was a full-on transformation or came via wig. She arrived at the show in an all-brown outfit that included a jacket that featured faux-fur details, a black shoulder bag with a chain strap, and a see-through corset top. Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Ashley Graham also attended the show.

Getty Images

Back in December, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to People that she and Pete Davidson split after almost two months of dating. That could explain why the SNL alum was nowhere to be seen at the Marc Jacobs show, though he's not one to make front-row appearances during Fashion Week (he's more of a courtside-at-a-basketball-game guy).



"Em is single and totally happy," a source shared. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

