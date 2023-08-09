Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Victoria's Secret's Latest Launch in the Strappiest Underwear

She and huge names like Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Naomi Campbell are proving that we can all be Icons.

Published on August 9, 2023 @ 02:08PM
Emily Ratajkowski Victoria's Secret
Photo:

Courtesy Victoria's Secret

It's a new era for Victoria's Secret, and Emily Ratajkowski is here to erase all memory of bombshell hair, super-bronze makeup, and blingy bras. Ratajkowski joins a host of big names to bring VS into 2023 with the launch of the The Icon, a new collection that's meant to enhance what we all have, a stark contrast to the brand's past M.O. of more is more.

Specifically, Ratajkowski and her pals Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Sui He join Victoria's Secret vets Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel to showcase the new Icon by Victoria’s Secret Push-Up Demi Bra. For her shot, which was lensed by Mikael Jansson, EmRata paired the sleek bra with a flowing, open robe and a stringy panty with tiny ring details.

“We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria’s Secret collection. The collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons,” Janie Schaffer, chief design officer at Victoria’s Secret, said in a statement.

Naomi Campbell Adut Akech Victoria's Secret

Courtesy Victoria's Secret
Hailey Bieber Victoria's Secret

Courtesy Victoria's Secret

The new campaign will also feature in the just-announced Victoria's Secret World Tour, a "reimagined fashion show that will center on emerging global creatives" meant to fill the void left by the legendary brand's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which ran from 1995 to 2018. 

