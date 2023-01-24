Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign

Low-rise jeans and a denim bustier? Yes, please.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 01:06PM
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Photo:

Courtesy

Add another line item to Emily Ratajkowski's résumé. After being named the new face of Viktor & Rolf fragrances, the supermodel is front and center for the latest Versace campaign, modeling the venerated Italian label's new Spring/Summer 2023 collection in what might just be the most Y2K release from the brand, ever.

Shot by famed photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, EmRata shows off the Repeat bag, an update on an archival Versace hobo bag, as well as the brand's now-iconic Greca Goddess line, which features house signatures like the Greek Key motif and the instantly recognizable gold Medusa head. She also wears the new Tempest pump and boot. Of course, turn-of-the-millennium fashion isn't just about the pieces. Versace styled standout items like a flowy, psychedelic-print purple shirt open over low-rise jeans, making for an outfit that looks like it was pulled straight out of the Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Emily Ratajkowski Versace

Courtesy

In another look, Ratajkowski wears statement denim and a coordinating tiny bustier, both with leather panels. In both shots, she has her long, brown hair blown pin-straight, and she kept her makeup to a minimum, showcasing her thick brows and a creamy, beige lip color straight out of a TRL chart-topping R&B music video.

She shared a few more images from the campaign on Instagram, which saw her wearing a purple gown and coordinating veil. While Versace didn't release those images just yet, it could be a taste of what's to come as brands roll out their new ads ahead of this year's Fashion Month.

Related Articles
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Dua Lipa 90s Hair
Dua Lipa Paired Her Butt-Length Braid with a '90s Zig-Zag Part
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Single-Buttoned Tweed Jacket with Nothing Underneath
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired a Grinchy Green Dress with Black Latex Opera Gloves
Emily Ratajkowski
What Exactly Is Happening in Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Instagram Post?
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Styled a Barely There Top With the Comfy Sneakers Every Celebrity Owns
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram