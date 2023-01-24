Add another line item to Emily Ratajkowski's résumé. After being named the new face of Viktor & Rolf fragrances, the supermodel is front and center for the latest Versace campaign, modeling the venerated Italian label's new Spring/Summer 2023 collection in what might just be the most Y2K release from the brand, ever.

Shot by famed photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, EmRata shows off the Repeat bag, an update on an archival Versace hobo bag, as well as the brand's now-iconic Greca Goddess line, which features house signatures like the Greek Key motif and the instantly recognizable gold Medusa head. She also wears the new Tempest pump and boot. Of course, turn-of-the-millennium fashion isn't just about the pieces. Versace styled standout items like a flowy, psychedelic-print purple shirt open over low-rise jeans, making for an outfit that looks like it was pulled straight out of the Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Courtesy

In another look, Ratajkowski wears statement denim and a coordinating tiny bustier, both with leather panels. In both shots, she has her long, brown hair blown pin-straight, and she kept her makeup to a minimum, showcasing her thick brows and a creamy, beige lip color straight out of a TRL chart-topping R&B music video.



She shared a few more images from the campaign on Instagram, which saw her wearing a purple gown and coordinating veil. While Versace didn't release those images just yet, it could be a taste of what's to come as brands roll out their new ads ahead of this year's Fashion Month.

