Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing the Classic Summer Sneakers That Go With Virtually Any Outfit

Everyone needs at least one pair of classic wear-with-anything sneakers in their closet. Finding a pair that goes with (almost) everything is often a much more practical choice of footwear than a pair of heels or wedges.

We’re taking a page out of Emily Ratajkowski’s book, who opts for the comfort of sneakers on many occasions, making them a staple in her everyday street style looks. There’s one brand of shoe in particular that she wears over and over again — Vans. Whether she wears them with a simple LBD, jeans and a graphic T-shirt, or cargo pants and a halter top, the timeless shoe always pulls her outfit together.

Vans have been around since 1966, and the brand is most notable for the skateboarding shoe styles that feature a flat, thick rubber sole and a canvas exterior. Since then, they’ve been worn by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, in addition to Kristen Bell and Megan Fox.

If you’re looking to grab your first pair of this celebrity go-to shoe or want to add to your collection, we’ve rounded up some comfortable, summer-ready styles available at Nordstrom that you can snag for up to 55 percent off.

The Vans Authentic Sneaker is a classic, lace-up unisex style with a canvas lining and rubber sole that one shopper said goes “great with just about any outfit.” Another reviewer even mentioned that they accidentally stained the shoes but were able to “easily clean them,” so don’t let the potential for stains deter you from opting for the crisp white color. The simple shoe goes with just about anything in your closet, including dresses, jeans, and maxi skirts.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com



If you want to hop on the canvas shoe trend but aren’t a big fan of lace-up sneakers, give the slip-on version of the sneakers a try. Both the Classic Slip-On Sneaker, that’s currently up to 42 percent off, and the Classic Sneaker are lace-free and offered in various checkered patterns.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $40–$65 (Originally $65–$70); nordstrom.com

The Vans Old Skool Sneaker in black has been worn by both Kristen Bell and Megan Fox. This unisex sneaker features the brand’s classic canvas plus a suede trim for a retro look. Shoppers gave this particular silhouette hundreds of five-star reviews, with one person mentioning that “every pair of Vans [they’ve] had last forever” and “are timeless.” Another reviewer said they got “so many compliments” wearing the shoes and highlighted that they’re “comfortable [and] supportive.”

Nordstrom

Shop now: $65–$70; nordstrom.com

For more classic Vans sneakers, keep scrolling for other top picks available at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $50 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60–$65; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80–$90; nordstrom.com

