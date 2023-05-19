Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing the Classic Summer Sneakers That Go With Virtually Any Outfit Megan Fox and Kristen Bell are also fans of the practical shoes. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Twitter Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Everyone needs at least one pair of classic wear-with-anything sneakers in their closet. Finding a pair that goes with (almost) everything is often a much more practical choice of footwear than a pair of heels or wedges. We’re taking a page out of Emily Ratajkowski’s book, who opts for the comfort of sneakers on many occasions, making them a staple in her everyday street style looks. There’s one brand of shoe in particular that she wears over and over again — Vans. Whether she wears them with a simple LBD, jeans and a graphic T-shirt, or cargo pants and a halter top, the timeless shoe always pulls her outfit together. Vans have been around since 1966, and the brand is most notable for the skateboarding shoe styles that feature a flat, thick rubber sole and a canvas exterior. Since then, they’ve been worn by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, in addition to Kristen Bell and Megan Fox. If you’re looking to grab your first pair of this celebrity go-to shoe or want to add to your collection, we’ve rounded up some comfortable, summer-ready styles available at Nordstrom that you can snag for up to 55 percent off. Vans Authentic Sneaker, $60 Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $40–$65 (Originally $65–$70) Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $65–$70 Vans Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneaker, $50 (Originally $85) Vans Authentic Stackform OSF Sneaker, $75 Vans SK8-Hi Tapered Sneaker, $60 (Originally $80) Vans Floral Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneaker, $95 Vans Classic Sneaker, $60–$65 Vans Old Skool Stackform Sneaker, $80–$90 The Vans Authentic Sneaker is a classic, lace-up unisex style with a canvas lining and rubber sole that one shopper said goes “great with just about any outfit.” Another reviewer even mentioned that they accidentally stained the shoes but were able to “easily clean them,” so don’t let the potential for stains deter you from opting for the crisp white color. The simple shoe goes with just about anything in your closet, including dresses, jeans, and maxi skirts. Nordstrom Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com If you want to hop on the canvas shoe trend but aren’t a big fan of lace-up sneakers, give the slip-on version of the sneakers a try. Both the Classic Slip-On Sneaker, that’s currently up to 42 percent off, and the Classic Sneaker are lace-free and offered in various checkered patterns. Nordstrom Shop now: $40–$65 (Originally $65–$70); nordstrom.com The Vans Old Skool Sneaker in black has been worn by both Kristen Bell and Megan Fox. This unisex sneaker features the brand’s classic canvas plus a suede trim for a retro look. Shoppers gave this particular silhouette hundreds of five-star reviews, with one person mentioning that “every pair of Vans [they’ve] had last forever” and “are timeless.” Another reviewer said they got “so many compliments” wearing the shoes and highlighted that they’re “comfortable [and] supportive.” Nordstrom Shop now: $65–$70; nordstrom.com For more classic Vans sneakers, keep scrolling for other top picks available at Nordstrom. Nordstrom Shop now: $50 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $60–$65; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $80–$90; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Kim and Khloé Kardashian Twinned in This Itty-Bitty Shoe Style That Makes Any Outfit Look Sexy Helen Mirren Just Reminded Me About This Ultra-Flattering Design Detail That Guarantees a Perfect Fit The Sporty Dad Sandal Brand Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly Wear Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer