Emily Ratajkowski’s Courtside Attire Included a Tube Sweater Dress and Knee-High Boots

An ace in my court.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on September 11, 2023 @ 09:32AM
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

This weekend, the stars were out in full force at the 2023 US Open. Between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s PDA-filled night in coordinating outfits at the men's single finals to the laundry list of best-dressed spectators in the stands (see: Katie Holmes's adorable ballet flats), the celebrities and their fashion did not disappoint. But perhaps no one was more committed to their courtside style than Emily Ratajkowsk.

On Sunday, EmRata arrived at the 2023 US Open men’s finals match between Novak Djokovic and Danill Medvedev wearing an outfit that officially kicked off her transition into fall, despite the warm weather. While keeping comfort in mind, the model slipped into a strapless gray sweater dress, featuring a flouncy skirt and a bow tied at the bodice. A pair of black leather knee-high boots, a coordinating tiny handbag slung around her shoulder, and black sunglasses accessorized the model’s sporty-chic look.

Gotham/GC Images

As for her glam, she styled her "glazed amber" hair down straight with a middle part, and opted for a barely-there makeup look consisting of glossy lips and a dewy complexion.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Before yesterday's match, the model has been spotted in clothes best suited for weather. Just a few days ago, she was basically the only star who dressed for the sweltering temps during New York Fashion Week. Stepping out in the balmy streets, EmRata opted for a breezy see-through lace dress that featured a plunging deep-V and halter neckline. Strappy heels, a black bag, and a silver Simon G necklace accessorized her acid green midi dress. And a day later, she did it again, sporting a black crop top and a matching low-rise tulle skirt to keep cool on the red carpet.

