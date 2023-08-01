Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Dress Held Together by a Giant Safety Pin

Put a pin in it (literally).

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 1, 2023 @ 02:24PM
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch
When she's not serving a masterclass in street style, Emily Ratajkowski is hard at work on her day job: being a model. And once again, she's the face of Tory Burch's new campaign, which dropped today with videos and photos shot by Jamie Hawkesworth. Once again, Ratajkowski is joined by fellow models Liu Wen and Nora Attal for a campaign that's "about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself," according to the brand.

For EmRata, that meant wearing a sumptuous (and somewhat monastic) suede dress that was held together by a chunky gold safety pin. The brown gown featured long sleeves and a collared neck, which she left bare, sans a single necklace. She paired the look with a Tory Burch logo bag with quilting details and added a chunky gold bracelet to finish off the look. The campaign also included a clip that was posted to Instagram that shows Ratajkowski and her model pals in looks "designed to be endlessly mixed, layered, and individualized."

Ratajkowski has been the face of Tory Burch for several seasons now — and even brought her son Sylvester to work one time. She also attended the 2023 Met Gala wearing the label and as one of Tory Burch's guests. For the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a greige-colored gown with geometric piping details on the bodice while fellow guest Phoebe Bridgers wore a goth-glam black gown with sheer fluttering shoulder details. 

Emily Ratajkowski Met Gala 2023 Tory Burch

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

According to Vogue, EmRata's hair was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. “Making sure Chanel was incorporated into this look was important to us,” hairstylist Jennifer Yepez said. That meant incorporating vintage Chanel runway inspiration into the the "short, choppy fringe."

