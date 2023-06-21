Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit

She means business.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 12:06PM
Emily Ratajkowski Milan 2023
Photo:

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to reimagine business formal with a power suit that included an unexpected and sexy twist. Following a morning stroll with her dog, Colombo, the model traded in her uniform of low-rise silk skirts and sneakers for a loose two-piece set that included an oversized blazer and tailored trousers.

On Tuesday, EmRata was spotted suited and booted in the streets of New York City while sporting a risqué take on the business professional attire. Ditching a shirt altogether, the model went topless underneath the relaxed, 2000s-inspired ensemble. Strappy black sandals and a matching clutch accessorized the look and her beauty vibe included tousled hair parted down the middle with piecey curtain bangs and a bronzy makeup look.

Emily Ratajkowski topless in power suit in NYC

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

This wouldn’t be the first time the model has bared it all — it’s second nature to her at this point. Earlier this month, EmRata was spotted in the Big Apple wearing a plunging, semi-sheer crop top. She paired the spaghetti strap top with a matching, see-through low-rise midiskirt with nothing but an itty-bitty black thong underneath.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City

getty images

She added black knee-high Isabel Marant leather boots, a matching Miu Miu shoulder bag, and a Zara choker pendant necklace to complete the look. Beauty-wise, she tossed her brown hair into a bun but left her fringe out to frame her face.

The model also recently kicked off Pride Month in a flawless pair of festive pants. She celebrated with a girls' night out in NYC donning low-rise, flare-leg rainbow trousers that included purple, yellow, orange, blue, green, and white stripes. She teamed the party pants with an tiny white tube top, gold platform sandals, a chainmail purse, and a charm necklace.

