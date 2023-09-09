Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Heatwave Look Included a Tiny Crop Top and a Low-Rise Skirt

It's not time for sweater weather, yet.

Published on September 9, 2023 @ 12:01PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski continues to be the only appropriately-dressed celebrity for the heat wave that's taken over New York Fashion Week. While everyone else is sweating for the sake of style in cozy fall sweaters and jackets, EmRata is keeping cool in her signature see-through dresses and strappy sandals

On Friday, she proceeded to beat the heat at The Daily Front Row's annual Fashion Media Awards in the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City with a sultry two-piece set. Wearing a ruffled, off-the-shoulder crop top with a bow knotted neatly at her chest, the model paired her shrunken shirt — which bared her entire midriff, we might add — with a matching low-rise tulle skirt. She rounded out her barely-there eveningwear with a coordinating black leather handbag and patent leather pointed-toe heels with gold chains around the ankles. 

Emily Ratjakowski

Getty

Her brunette hair was worn down and straight with a middle part and her curtain bangs pushed off to the sides, while her makeup consisted of a bare lip, bronzy skin, and smoky eye makeup. 

At the event, Emily was honored with the Best Podcast award for her High Low with EmRata podcast. Back in January, she opened up about her decision to launch the project as a way to speak out about topics that matter to her most. 

“Before I was working on the book [My Body], people had approached me about doing a podcast,” Ratajkowski told Forbes. “I was sort of like ‘Oh god, every celebrity seems to have a podcast.’ I didn’t understand the business of podcasting. I grew up listening to This American Life and NPR because that was what would keep me awake when I was commuting from San Diego to LA and driving myself when I was a teenager. Then when I was writing my book, I realized that once this book is going to be out in the world, [the podcast] just felt like a natural evolution.”

