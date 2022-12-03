Emily Ratajkowski Performed a TikTok Dance in an Underboob-Baring Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to her fashion choices — from sheer dresses to teeny-tiny bikinis with heels. So it's not surprising that even her at-home loungewear includes risqué choices, like ultra crop tops.

On Thursday, the model posted a video (well, technically two) of herself performing a trending Brazilian TikTok dance to the song "Tubarão Te Amo" by DJ LK da Escócia, MC Ryan SP, and Tchakabum. In the clip, EmRata wore super low-rise, baggy sweatpants and the shortest white cropped T-shirt complete with a small pocket. Not satisfied with her first take, Ratajkowski posted a re-do shortly after sharing the initial clip.



"Just in case i make it to Brazil some time soon 🫶🇧🇷🫶," she captioned the TikTok.

Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, made headlines earlier this week when she was spotted with new rumored beau Pete Davidson courtside at a Knicks game. "Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Things are going well for her."