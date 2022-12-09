Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll

The denim-on-denim look is anything but a Canadian tux.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 @ 06:27PM
Emily Ratajkowski Tie Dye NYC Look
Photo:

Getty Images

Consider this fair warning to anyone who worships at the altar of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim looks. Supermodel, author, actress, and all-around cool mom Emily Ratajkowski is here to take the throne with a spin on an all-denim look that doesn't have a touch of blue anywhere.

EmRata's latest outing saw her wearing a matching set that brought together tie-dye in a black-and-yellow mix. The pieces were standard, boxy-fit denim staples, like a trucker jacket and straight-leg jeans, but the treatment of the fabric and the fact that they slouched on her in a way that only seems to work on models and celebrities took this far, far away from standard blue-on-blue denim combos. She finished the look with sleek white sneakers and a simple black T-shirt.

Ratajkowski walked the West Village solo, but there have been not-so-quiet rumors that she's in a fresh relationship with Pete Davidson. While he didn't reference it directly, Davidson did joke about cuddling in a recent Instagram post.

“I like being both spoons,” he told Eli Manning in a clip shared on their brand-new joint Instagram account, which just launched on Dec. 7. “I don’t know, sometimes I like to switch it up. Sometimes I like to be the chick, Eli.”

While the team-up may be head-scratching, the two tried to explain the motley mashup in the account's bio, which reads, "We both don’t have Instagram, so we made one together. Pete Davidson 🤝🏻 Eli Manning."

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told Us Weekly after the two were seen together at a basketball game. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

