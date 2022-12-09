Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll

Consider this fair warning to anyone who worships at the altar of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim looks. Supermodel, author, actress, and all-around cool mom Emily Ratajkowski is here to take the throne with a spin on an all-denim look that doesn't have a touch of blue anywhere.

EmRata's latest outing saw her wearing a matching set that brought together tie-dye in a black-and-yellow mix. The pieces were standard, boxy-fit denim staples, like a trucker jacket and straight-leg jeans, but the treatment of the fabric and the fact that they slouched on her in a way that only seems to work on models and celebrities took this far, far away from standard blue-on-blue denim combos. She finished the look with sleek white sneakers and a simple black T-shirt.

Ratajkowski walked the West Village solo, but there have been not-so-quiet rumors that she's in a fresh relationship with Pete Davidson. While he didn't reference it directly, Davidson did joke about cuddling in a recent Instagram post.



“I like being both spoons,” he told Eli Manning in a clip shared on their brand-new joint Instagram account, which just launched on Dec. 7. “I don’t know, sometimes I like to switch it up. Sometimes I like to be the chick, Eli.”

While the team-up may be head-scratching, the two tried to explain the motley mashup in the account's bio, which reads, "We both don’t have Instagram, so we made one together. Pete Davidson 🤝🏻 Eli Manning."

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told Us Weekly after the two were seen together at a basketball game. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

