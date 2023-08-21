Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen

Summer days are meant for wearing your bikini — anytime, anywhere. And apparently Emily Ratajkowski received this message loud and clear, proving you don't need a pool (or any body of water for that matter) to parade around in a teeny-tiny two-piece.



Case in point? On Sunday, the model and swimwear founder shared a caption-less slideshow of bikini snapshots on Instagram while casually hanging out in the kitchen of all places. In the photos, EmRata wore a bathing suit from her own swimwear brand, Inamorata, which included a triangle string top in an abstract black, red, green, and blue pattern and a pair of high-cut thong bottoms in the same print. She kept her accessorizes minimal, and paired her suit with only a turquoise pendant necklace.



Her newly-dyed auburn hair was blown out and worn down in loose waves with her curtain bangs pushed to the sides. Glowing skin, a bare lip, and a subtle swipe of mascara provided the finishing touches to her low-key glam.



Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

Emily's followers were just as confused as us by the location of her latest swimsuit shots, with one asking: "But in the kitchen??," and another adding: "Do you have a pool?"

This isn't the first time EmRata has taken bikini photos in odd places. Earlier this week, she posed in a white halter-neck two-piece while posing on the floor of what appeared to be her living room, and before that, she wore a little black bikini with bejeweled charms dangling from her bust and below her waist in the bedroom.