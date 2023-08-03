Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot

Ready or not, fall is just around the corner — and Emily Ratajkowski, for one, seemingly can't wait for the switch of seasons.



Case in point? On Wednesday, the model stepped out to record her High Low With EmRata podcast at Sony Music Studios in New York City wearing the ultimate fall footwear staple: a pair of sleek black knee-high boots. And while August may still seem like the height of summer, it's actually the time to start phasing out your warm-weather wardrobe — at least for the fashion crowd.



EmRata contrasted the autumnal feel of her square-toe, heeled boots with a breezy white summer slip dress that featured a plunging scooped neckline, a flouncy ruffled hem, and a thigh-high slit. Black cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoops, and a beige shoulder bag provided the finishing touches to her transitional outfit.

Getty

She wore minimal makeup and wore her long auburn hair down with a haphazard side part and wispy bangs.

In addition to nailing her street style this summer, Emily also attended her first Taylor Swift concert and converted to a full-blown Swiftie.



“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift,” she said during a recent episode of her podcast. “I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”