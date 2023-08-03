Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot

'Tis the season for transitional dressing.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 08:08AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Ready or not, fall is just around the corner — and Emily Ratajkowski, for one, seemingly can't wait for the switch of seasons. 

Case in point? On Wednesday, the model stepped out to record her High Low With EmRata podcast at Sony Music Studios in New York City wearing the ultimate fall footwear staple: a pair of sleek black knee-high boots. And while August may still seem like the height of summer, it's actually the time to start phasing out your warm-weather wardrobe — at least for the fashion crowd.  

EmRata contrasted the autumnal feel of her square-toe, heeled boots with a breezy white summer slip dress that featured a plunging scooped neckline, a flouncy ruffled hem, and a thigh-high slit. Black cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoops, and a beige shoulder bag provided the finishing touches to her transitional outfit.  

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty

She wore minimal makeup and wore her long auburn hair down with a haphazard side part and wispy bangs. 

In addition to nailing her street style this summer, Emily also attended her first Taylor Swift concert and converted to a full-blown Swiftie.  

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift,” she said during a recent episode of her podcast. “I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

Related Articles
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Wore the Fanciest Version of Summer 2023’s Comeback Shoe
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Channeled Sporty Spice in a Super-Cropped Collared Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskort
Michelle Yeoh IG
Michelle Yeoh's Surrealist Schiaparelli Wedding Dress Is the Coolest Bridal Look Ever
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Dress Held Together by a Giant Safety Pin
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Paired a Breezy Sundress With a Pinstripe Trench and Sneakers For a Day Date With Ryan Reynolds
EmRata New Balance sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Paired a $2,750 Bag With Her Go-To $90 Comfy Sneakers
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Brought Her Signature Supermodel Off-Duty Style to Taylor Swift's Concert
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren
Emma Roberts Ushered in Tomato Girl Summer With a Bright Red Cropped Polo and Matching Skirt
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in the Controversial Footwear Combo Supermodels Love to Wear