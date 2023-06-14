Emily Ratajkowski Just Gave the Controversial Statement Necklace a Makeover

And she paired it with a hipster-approved outfit formula.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 14, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski New York City Statement Necklace Maxiskirt
Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out on Wednesday looking like a total Brooklynite (no shade at all) in a very hipster-approved look that included a patterned maxiskirt, a plunging halter, and one of the most controversial trends of the 2010s: the statement necklace.

Instead of the standard beaded or gold bauble pieces, EmRata opted for a large circular donut-shaped stone pendant attached to a black string that she wrapped around her neck multiple times. The chunky necklace (originally celebrated over a decade ago by Hollywood's key players, like Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, and Katy Perry) was styled with a black halter top and a matching silk shin-length skirt with a multi-colored floral and paisley print.

Emily Ratajkowski New York City Statement Necklace Maxiskirt

Getty Images

She paired the OOTD with brown suede cowboy boots with white detailing and a black shoulder bag with a thick patterned strap. Final accessories on the look included hoop earrings and thin squoval sunnies. Her dark hair was worn straight with piecey curtain bangs.

This isn't the model's first rodeo when it comes to exaggerated accessories. Earlier this month, EmRata was spotted in the Big Apple wearing another choker with an amber and gold pendant. She paired that statement accessory with a sheer black low-rise skirt and plunging crop-top set.

Emily Ratajkowski New York City Low-Rise Skirt and Matching Top Pendant Necklace

Getty Images

She added matching knee-high boots to complete the look. She tied her brown hair into a bun but left her fringe out to frame her face.

The author and mother also recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, which she commemorated a cake, balloons, a lace-up leather minidress, and her 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo, who helped her blow out the candles on her birthday treat.

