Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved That the Naked Trend Can Be Worn in Everyday Life

Emily Ratajkowski has practically become the spokesperson for sheer dressing. Whether she's wearing a naked dress on the red carpet (remember when she freed the nipple at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party?) or transforming the trend for day-to-day wear, it's become a staple in the model/mother/author/podcaster's wardrobe.

Case in point? This week, EmRata stepped out in New York City wearing a sheer brown long-sleeved top with a low V-neck. She layered the see-through top with a barely there black bralette to match her leather trench coat. On the bottom, she wore a black-and-white graphic knee-length skirt and tall, camel-colored boots.



Courtesy Jordan Road

Her brown hair was worn straight and styled with forehead-sweeping bangs, and she accessorized with silver Jordan Road hoop earrings and rectangular black sunnies.

She gave fans a closer look at the OOTD with a video shared to her Instagram Story, which captured the model, well, modeling the ensemble. She posed and hiked up the mesh shirt to give the skirt a moment to shine. Then she lifted her leg to show off the knee-high boots before playing with her hair.

When temperatures start to rise in the Big Apple, its residents all make their way to the nearest park to soak up some vitamin D. EmRata posted a clip showing what her day in the sun looked like. She posed in several different bikinis from her swimsuit line Inamorata in front of the East River while sipping a canned beverage before lounging in a grassy area.

"City Girl Summer," she captioned the post. "All new @inamoratawoman tomorrow 4.26."