The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through

Sheer strikes again.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on November 15, 2022 @ 09:25AM

2022 may very well be considered the year of sheer. From award show red carpets to New York Fashion Week shows, celebrities just keep wearing see-through — and Emily Ratajkowski’s latest appearance proved that the transparent trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

On Monday, the model arrived wearing the sheer OOTN (outfit of the night) while attending a Swarovski holiday event in New York City. Very much stealing the show from the glitzy setup surrounding her, EmRata wore a black backless halter maxidress for the occasion, which featured a completely see-through front panel, a sexy leg slit, and a single back strap that kept the dress secure.

Emily Ratajkowski Swarovski holiday event

Getty Images

Simple black heels, a matching handbag, and a dazzling silver diamond necklace completed Ratajkowski’s look, and she wore her long brown hair down straight with a middle part. Letting her dress take center stage, Emily opted for a simple glam look comprised of dark eyeliner and a nude lip to finish off her evening ensemble.

EmRata’s outing came just hours after news broke that she and former Saturday Night Live cast member, Pete Davidson, are now “seeing each other,” according to a source, People reports. The budding relationship comes nearly four months after the model split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard of four years, and three months after Davidson split from Kardashian after dating for 10 months.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a separate insider told Us Weekly, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

