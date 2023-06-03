Emily Ratajkowski Does Pajama Dressing Her Way in a Sheer Nightgown and Cowboy Boots

A new kind of naked dress.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 3, 2023 @ 11:05AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski is making pajama dressing cool again — but rather than stepping out in a silky two-piece set, she, instead, is putting her own sultry spin on the trend. 

On Friday, the model wore a new kind of naked dress for summer, and sported a super breezy, super sheer nightgown for a casual stroll around New York City. The see-through slip dress was from Burberry, and featured the fashion brand's iconic black, tan, and red plaid pattern, as well as black lace at the neckline and on the hem — all while showing off her black bra and matching underwear underneath. She accessorized with black cowboy boots, a brown leather shoulder bag, a nameplate necklace, and gold hoops. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty

Amplifying the just-rolled-out-of-bed aesthetic, EmRata's dark brunette hair was worn down and disheveled with her curtain bangs pushed to the sides of her face. Makeup-wise, she kept it minimal with seemingly only a swipe of pink lipgloss, and maintained her "I woke up like this" appearance by covering her eyes with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

This just happened to be one stellar street style moments courtesy of EmRata this week. A few days earlier, she combined multiple trends into one outfit, wearing a black corset vest with a plunging neckline and a peplum silhouette paired with low-rise khaki chinos. Finishing off her look was a pendant choker necklace, white Superga sneakers, and gold round-frame glasses.

