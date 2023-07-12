Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date

She wore nothing but a thong underneath.

Published on July 12, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Photo:

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Naked dressing has pretty much become Emily Ratajkowski's M.O., between her sexy sheer cemetery dress, her see-through Met Gala after-party 'fit, and her nipple-freeing Oscars gown. So, her latest mesh dress shouldn't be surprising, but the massive chest cutout takes this look to a whole new level.

On Wednesday, EmRata shared an Instagram carousel documenting her look from Michael Rubin's famous White Party that took place over the Fourth of July weekend. She wore a totally see-through white frock with a fringed asymmetric hemline lined with frilly ruffles that also adorned the midsection, neckline, and spaghetti straps, as well as an oval keyhole cutout. Ratajkowski wore nothing under the dress, save for a matching thong. She accessorized with a diamond choker and a chainmail shoulder bag. Her hair was worn straight with curtain bangs framing her face, and she smoked out some eyeliner and added a beige lip for the rest of her glam.

The first slide of the photo dump captured a close up of EmRata reaching for her phone while the second was a video taken from behind. of the model walking and dancing simultaneously. In the final snap, Ratajkowski posed in a kitchen while hiking up her leg, showing off her lace-up heels.

"Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl," she captioned the post, referring to the outfit's risqué nature. "thank you @michaelrubin 🤍 we had too much fun."

Emily Ratajkowski Sheer Dress 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

Getty Images

The annual Hamptons party makes headlines every summer thanks to its star-studded invite list. This year celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Alix Earle, Kevin Hart, and more (if you can even believe it).

EmRata has since left the New York island and jetted off to Paris to observe Haute Couture Fashion Week. Just last week, she attended the Viktor & Rolf show while wearing a plunging and sideboob-baring LBD.

