Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery

Easy, breezy ... spooky?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 02:03PM
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

While some people prioritize comfort and utility when it comes to taking the sights and sounds of whatever city they're visiting, Emily Ratajkowski's version of sightseeing attire involves sticking to her usual fashion M.O. And while she's known for taking the streets of New York in Vans sneakers and baggy, slouchy cargo pants, her latest Instagram Story sees her wearing a short, flowing and completely sheer dress with sandals for a visit to a cemetery.

The slightly spooky image shows EmRata in a breezy coppery-colored dress with spaghetti straps and ruffle details. She wore visible black string panties under and accessorized with sunglasses and strappy flat sandals. A cognac shoulder bag finished the look and she let her hair fall to her shoulders unemcumbered by a ponytail. The sexy cemetery look comes after Ratajowski embraced cottagecore dressing with a striped ruffly crop top.

Emily Ratjkowski Instagram Story sheer dress

Instagram/EmRata

And while Ratajkowski has been open about embracing single life, sources at Michael Rubin's Hamptons White Party did spot the model and mother with Tom Brady.

"He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy," the Daily Mail reported. "They didn't leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them."

Brady hasn't been linked to anyone officially since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but Ratajkowski has been seen with Pete Davidson, Jack Greer, Eric Andre, and even Harry Styles, though she hasn't confirmed any of those rumors — and probably never will — save for a TikTok caption that mentioned a "situationship" with Andre.

