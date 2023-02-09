Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie

Baring it all is practically in Emily Ratajkowski’s DNA. Case in point? In the previous few months, she’s been commanding attention with her many OOTDs (a braless cutout cardigan, a see-through halter gown, and a chainmail dress). Whether it’s intentional or not, the supermodel can’t seem to stop wearing the sexy style trend.

On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out for the opening of “THE ARK," Cult Gaia's first flagship in New York City, wearing her latest see-through wardrobe addition: a completely sheer, slinky Cult Gaia LBD. Only a black bra and a matching pair of underwear were visible beneath the see-through fabric, which draped elegantly over her body and fell just above her ankles. The sheer dress had a plunging neckline and was adorned with glass bugle beads in a floral pattern.

Emily kept her accessories to a minimum, pairing the frock with black open-toed heels, silver hoop earrings, and a matching wristlet. She styled her ensemble with a sleek bun with face-framing strands. Her '90s-inspired glam included brown lipliner with a glossy finish and dark waterline eyeliner.

ICYMI, the sheer, barely-there trend is taking over Hollywood. Fellow models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, along with red carpet stars Salma Hayek and Olivia Rodrigo, have all recently stepped out in totally see-through looks paired with bold undergarments.

