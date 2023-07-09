Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants

While posing in a lavender field, no less.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 @ 01:55PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

EmRata Instagram

Characterized by prairie dresses and chunky knit cardigans, cottagecore style isn't inherently sexy. But if one person could put a provocative twist on the trend, it would be Emily Ratajkowski

On Sunday, EmRata spent her morning frolicking in the lavender fields of France while dressed in a blue two-piece gingham set that was just as sultry as it was sweet. On top, she wore a cropped puff-sleeve top with a smocked bodice, and when she lifted up her arms, a peek at her sheer black bra was visible underneath. Despite her entire midriff on display, Emily decided to team her itty-bitty shirt with an even tinier pair of matching hot pants that showed off her long supermodel legs.  

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for gold hoops and tortoiseshell sunnies, while her glam consisted of a nude glossy lip, flushed cheeks, and windblown waves, which were complemented by her French-girl fringe.   

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata Instagram

Emily is currently in France after partaking in Paris Haute Couture Week from the front row. First, she attended the Jacquemus "Le Chouchou" fashion show in a tiny white bustier bra top with detachable sleeves and a matching voluminous white tutu, and after that, she offered a sexy take on a Parisian staple and wore a backless, side-boob-baring LBD to the Viktor & Rolf show. She styled her high-low black dress with matching lace-up stilettos and square-shaped sunglasses.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Hailey Bieber
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Ditched Her Jorts for a New Controversial Summer Pant
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Emma Watson arrives to the Caring for Women Dinner
Emma Watson's Latest Selfie Is Giving Major Horse Girl Energy
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Put a Supermodel Spin on Stealth Wealth Style With Her Latest Look
Selena Gomez Versace IG
Selena Gomez Just Wore All Versace Everything by the Pool
Hailey Bieber IG Tube Top
Hailey Bieber’s Summer Wardrobe Includes Slouchy Denim Shorts and Tube Tops
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings UK
Jennifer Lawrence's LBD Featured a Sexy Surprise From Behind