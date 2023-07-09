Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants

Characterized by prairie dresses and chunky knit cardigans, cottagecore style isn't inherently sexy. But if one person could put a provocative twist on the trend, it would be Emily Ratajkowski.



On Sunday, EmRata spent her morning frolicking in the lavender fields of France while dressed in a blue two-piece gingham set that was just as sultry as it was sweet. On top, she wore a cropped puff-sleeve top with a smocked bodice, and when she lifted up her arms, a peek at her sheer black bra was visible underneath. Despite her entire midriff on display, Emily decided to team her itty-bitty shirt with an even tinier pair of matching hot pants that showed off her long supermodel legs.



She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for gold hoops and tortoiseshell sunnies, while her glam consisted of a nude glossy lip, flushed cheeks, and windblown waves, which were complemented by her French-girl fringe.

EmRata Instagram

Emily is currently in France after partaking in Paris Haute Couture Week from the front row. First, she attended the Jacquemus "Le Chouchou" fashion show in a tiny white bustier bra top with detachable sleeves and a matching voluminous white tutu, and after that, she offered a sexy take on a Parisian staple and wore a backless, side-boob-baring LBD to the Viktor & Rolf show. She styled her high-low black dress with matching lace-up stilettos and square-shaped sunglasses.