Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

She's manifesting summer.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 01:28PM
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram story tube top
Photo:

Instagram Story/EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories.

Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing chops with a mirror selfie on Wednesday while wearing one ultimate summer staple: a plain white tube top. Although the top, which was completely sheer, may have looked more at home on a beach getaway than during the dead of winter, EmRata added some extra warmth by layering it under an oversized navy and white leather jacket. The lowest-rise army green plants (held in place with a brown belt) completed Ratajkowski’s outfit, and she accessorized only with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

She wore her brown hair down straight and parted in the middle, and a second Instagram Story gave followers a close-up look at her glam: lots of pink blush and a matching glossy pink.

Emily also gave a shout-out to her podcast, High Low with EmRata, on her Instagram Story, which comes just a week after she got candid on the show about her dating life. “​​I feel like I attract the worst men," she said. "Sometimes I'm like, fuck, because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”

She continued, “That's what I hate with dating … men in particular. They're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one.”

