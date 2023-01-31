Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.

EmRata, along with fellow models Vittoria Ceretti and Ugbad Abdi, fronted the Tory Burch Spring 2023 campaign in a handful of ethereal pieces from the collection, including a see-through ivory mock-neck with three-quarter-length sleeves, updating the winter staple for more temperate weather. She paired the top with a cream-colored wrap skirt which faded into a see-through, flowy bottom and accessorized with silver bangles, a logo bucket handbag, and oversized earrings resembling a dream catcher.

In another photograph, Ratajkowski's son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, joined his mother for a few shots, in which he wore an adorable green alien costume and carried a matching mini handbag. EmRata wore a totally transparent dress which allowed her textured miniskirt to peek through. She finished the look with the same aforementioned jewelry and an eggshell-hued tote from the brand.



Jamie Hawkesworth for Tory Burch

In another shot, she wore a black long-sleeve version of the sheer turtleneck tucked into a red-and-black color-blocked maxiskirt.

Jamie Hawkesworth for Tory Burch

According to a press release from the brand, the point of this campaign is to "to empower women and instill confidence."

“Women don’t want to feel restricted, and they aren’t interested in rules,” designer and founder Burch said in the statement. “They want to dress for themselves and express their individuality.”