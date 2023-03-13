Emily Ratajkowski Freed the Nipple in a Totally See-Through Gown at the Oscars Afterparty

Nude underwear was one of her only accessories.

Published on March 13, 2023 @ 08:00AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski might not have been on the 2023 Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous gown, but she more than made up for her absence with her outfit at the afterparty. 

For Vanity Fair's annual Oscars bash, the supermodel was completely swathed in fabric (from neck to toe), but she never looked so naked. Dressed in a shimmery silver see-through gown by Feben that featured two rows of braided material extending from her shoulders down to her waist, Ratajkowski went braless, wearing nothing but nude underwear underneath. She amplified her gown's sparkle with a pair of diamond earrings, and accessorized with hidden nude pumps.  

Emily Ratajkowski

Beauty-wise, she pulled her brunette hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part, and paired a glossy pink lip with dramatic smoky eyes and a generous swirl of blush on both cheeks.

While she walked the red carpet solo, Emily has been reportedly dating comedian Eric André. On Valentine's Day, the pair hard-launched their relationship with nude photos shared to Instagram. In the snapshots (posted to André's account and taken by Ratajkowski), the comedian posed on a couch putting his fingers to his lips and strategically covering his crotch with an arrow-stricken pink heart, while EmRata was spotted in the mirror behind Eric wearing no pants and a red mesh bra.

"Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘," Eric cheekily wrote in the caption.

