Emily Ratajkowski May Have Just Revealed That She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles for Two Months

The Internet may still be recovering from that shocking video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles making out in Japan, but apparently, the relationship is far from new. In fact, according to Ratajkowski, they’ve actually been seeing each other for over two months.

During an appearance on an episode of the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast released March 9 (two weeks before she was spotted out with Styles), the supermodel gushed about a budding romance with a “great” mystery guy.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great,’” she said, not calling out Styles by name. “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

EmRata was then asked what she looks for in a partner, to which she replied, “What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that's very important because I do have a full life.”

“I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before,” she continued, alluding to her marriage with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

While Ratajkowski didn’t identify Styles by name during the segment, the timelines of when the podcast was recorded and when she was first seen kissing Styles seem to add up. The model also spoke about the anxiety that can come with dating in the digital age during her appearance, explaining that “it’s hard to casually date.”

getty images

“It's hard to avoid what people say online. I'll read stuff on Twitter or, when I am on set, people will say, 'I saw that thing'. It's hard to casually date,” she shared. “'Every time I am photographed with someone – that's happened even when I've only seen them a couple of times. If you are dating multiple people at the same time, it's pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, 'I've only been seeing you for two days.’”

She added, “Not that I need to worry about them, but it made it very complicated and gave me a lot of anxiety. That part of it has been hard but otherwise it's been fun. I will be like, 'Sure, I'll go to dinner, why not?’”