Emily Ratajkowski May Have Just Revealed That She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles for Two Months

The plot thickens.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 09:33AM
EMily ratajkowski cannes film festival
Photo:

getty images

The Internet may still be recovering from that shocking video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles making out in Japan, but apparently, the relationship is far from new. In fact, according to Ratajkowski, they’ve actually been seeing each other for over two months.

During an appearance on an episode of the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast released March 9 (two weeks before she was spotted out with Styles), the supermodel gushed about a budding romance with a “great” mystery guy.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, 'He's kind of great,’” she said, not calling out Styles by name. “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

EmRata was then asked what she looks for in a partner, to which she replied, “What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that's very important because I do have a full life.”

“I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before,” she continued, alluding to her marriage with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

While Ratajkowski didn’t identify Styles by name during the segment, the timelines of when the podcast was recorded and when she was first seen kissing Styles seem to add up. The model also spoke about the anxiety that can come with dating in the digital age during her appearance, explaining that “it’s hard to casually date.”

Harry styles coachella

getty images

“It's hard to avoid what people say online. I'll read stuff on Twitter or, when I am on set, people will say, 'I saw that thing'. It's hard to casually date,” she shared. “'Every time I am photographed with someone – that's happened even when I've only seen them a couple of times. If you are dating multiple people at the same time, it's pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, 'I've only been seeing you for two days.’”

She added, “Not that I need to worry about them, but it made it very complicated and gave me a lot of anxiety. That part of it has been hard but otherwise it's been fun. I will be like, 'Sure, I'll go to dinner, why not?’”

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston Pillowcase Hack
Jennifer Aniston’s Nightly Routine Includes My Best-Kept Secret for Flawless Hair and Skin Straight Out of Bed
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Modern Take on the Sari Included a Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Holographic Bustier
Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts â Up to 85% Off
Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Melanie Lynskey Jason Ritter 2023 Emmys
Jason Ritter Didn’t Think He “Deserved” Wife Melanie Lynskey Early in Their Relationship Due to Alcoholism
Priyanka chopra saudi entertainment film festival
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Revealed That She Froze Her Eggs in Her 30s to Give Herself "Freedom"
Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct
TBT: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz
TBT: Pete Wentz Thought His Marriage to Ashlee Simpson Was a "Forever Thing"
Zendaya tom holland spiderman no way home premiere
Zendaya Wore a Silky Slip Dress and Knee-High Boots During a Rare Date Night With Tom Holland
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Just Revealed That She "Recently Became a Swiftie"
Emily Ratajkowski Just Revealed That She “Recently Became a Swiftie”
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Football Game
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made Their First Public Appearance With Their Newborn Baby
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sheer Red Carpet Gown Featured the Most Vibrant Pop of Color
Prince Harry London High Court
Prince Harry Made a Surprise Trip to London for a Court Date
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Didn't Actually Say Emily Ratajkowski Was His "Celebrity Crush" in an Unearthed Throwback Video
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Were Spotted Making Out in Tokyo
Reese Witherspoon Announced She Is Getting Divorced
Reese Witherspoon Announced She Is Getting Divorced