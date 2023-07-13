Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs The two reigning queens of naked dresses. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 @ 05:04PM Photo: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski's closet has no shortage of little black dresses (need proof? see: her sideboob-baring high-low dress or lace-up leather minidress). And it appears that EmRata influenced a friend and industry peer to join her in wearing sexy iterations of the classic for a party in London on Thursday. Ratajkowski and singer Rita Ora posed for images at celebrity-beloved restaurant Chiltern Firehouse during the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party. Ratajkowski wore a velvet gown littered with midsection cutouts and gold and pearl cross embellishments. A thigh-high leg slit and wide V-neck straps completed the dress that she paired with black Jimmy Choo platform heels. She accessorized with bangles and gold diamond hoop earrings, and her hair was pulled into a bun, save for her her bangs and a few face-framing strands. Her glam featured a bronzy smoky eye and a brown lip (a look that BeautyTok coined as "latte makeup"). Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date For her part, Ora — who is also no stranger to wearing naked dresses — sported a see-through bedazzled fishnet dress that hit right above her knee and was layered over a matching bra and underwear set. Bedazzled silver booties, a sculptural thorn choker, matching bracelets, and long metal earrings completed the look. Her caramel hair was styled in natural curls, and her glam consisted of mauve eyeshadow, a sharp winged liner, and beige lips. Other stars to attend the soirée hosted by British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful (who recently announced he would be stepping down from the role), included Little Mix's Leigh-Anne, Nadine Leopold, Eiza González, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Hari Nef, MJ Rodriguez, and more. The bash is held annually by the outlet and designer to encourage creativity in the industry.