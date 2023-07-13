Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs

Emily Ratajkowski's closet has no shortage of little black dresses (need proof? see: her sideboob-baring high-low dress or lace-up leather minidress). And it appears that EmRata influenced a friend and industry peer to join her in wearing sexy iterations of the classic for a party in London on Thursday.

Ratajkowski and singer Rita Ora posed for images at celebrity-beloved restaurant Chiltern Firehouse during the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party. Ratajkowski wore a velvet gown littered with midsection cutouts and gold and pearl cross embellishments. A thigh-high leg slit and wide V-neck straps completed the dress that she paired with black Jimmy Choo platform heels.

She accessorized with bangles and gold diamond hoop earrings, and her hair was pulled into a bun, save for her her bangs and a few face-framing strands. Her glam featured a bronzy smoky eye and a brown lip (a look that BeautyTok coined as "latte makeup").



Getty Images

For her part, Ora — who is also no stranger to wearing naked dresses — sported a see-through bedazzled fishnet dress that hit right above her knee and was layered over a matching bra and underwear set. Bedazzled silver booties, a sculptural thorn choker, matching bracelets, and long metal earrings completed the look. Her caramel hair was styled in natural curls, and her glam consisted of mauve eyeshadow, a sharp winged liner, and beige lips.

Other stars to attend the soirée hosted by British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful (who recently announced he would be stepping down from the role), included Little Mix's Leigh-Anne, Nadine Leopold, Eiza González, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Hari Nef, MJ Rodriguez, and more. The bash is held annually by the outlet and designer to encourage creativity in the industry.