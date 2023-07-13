Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs

The two reigning queens of naked dresses.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 05:04PM
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Photo:

Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski's closet has no shortage of little black dresses (need proof? see: her sideboob-baring high-low dress or lace-up leather minidress). And it appears that EmRata influenced a friend and industry peer to join her in wearing sexy iterations of the classic for a party in London on Thursday.

Ratajkowski and singer Rita Ora posed for images at celebrity-beloved restaurant Chiltern Firehouse during the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party. Ratajkowski wore a velvet gown littered with midsection cutouts and gold and pearl cross embellishments. A thigh-high leg slit and wide V-neck straps completed the dress that she paired with black Jimmy Choo platform heels.

She accessorized with bangles and gold diamond hoop earrings, and her hair was pulled into a bun, save for her her bangs and a few face-framing strands. Her glam featured a bronzy smoky eye and a brown lip (a look that BeautyTok coined as "latte makeup").

Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses

Getty Images

For her part, Ora — who is also no stranger to wearing naked dresses — sported a see-through bedazzled fishnet dress that hit right above her knee and was layered over a matching bra and underwear set. Bedazzled silver booties, a sculptural thorn choker, matching bracelets, and long metal earrings completed the look. Her caramel hair was styled in natural curls, and her glam consisted of mauve eyeshadow, a sharp winged liner, and beige lips.

Other stars to attend the soirée hosted by British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful (who recently announced he would be stepping down from the role), included Little Mix's Leigh-Anne, Nadine Leopold, Eiza González, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Hari Nef, MJ Rodriguez, and more. The bash is held annually by the outlet and designer to encourage creativity in the industry.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia Wore Two Very Different Monochromatic Looks
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
emily ratajkowski photoshoot shower swimsuit
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Cheeky Orange Bikini to Announce Her New Swimwear Collab
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore All-Leather, All-Black Everything
emily ratajkowski Sylvester Apollo Bear instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Tiny Red String Bikini During a Beach Day With Her Son
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
EMily ratajkowski cannes film festival
Emily Ratajkowski May Have Just Revealed That She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles for Two Months
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Emily Ratajkowski at Cult Gaia
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Big Blazer With No Pants at Jonathan Simkhai