Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid

You can grab a pair of Reeboks on sale at Amazon.

Published on April 7, 2023 @ 10:00PM

There’s a lot of clothing I consider myself knowledgeable about. Denim? Bring me your Qs. Heels you can walk in all day? I’ve got a slew of recommendations. But when it comes to sneakers, I’d list my expertise level as “novice.” Luckily, there are celebrities who fill in those knowledge gaps — and Emily Ratajkowski has stylish (but walkable shoes) covered.

The supermodel and “High Low with EmRata” podcast host is who I look towards when I realize the Nikes I’ve owned for years need replacing. From reintroducing me to Keds to teaching me that dad shoes can be styled to feel fresh, Ratajkowski’s street style has kept me in the sneaker-know — and there’s one nostalgic brand in particular she’s been wearing repeatedly.

Recently, the model stepped out in New York City in a pair of chunky white Reeboks that she paired with a micro skirt and blazer. This is far from the first time Ratajkowski has worn the classic brand, donning various versions of its trendy sneakers for years, but it’s the first time I’ve thought, “Okay, I need a pair.” The shoes made her dressed-up look instantly more everyday, adding a casual element to her sexy spin on menswear. Right now, you can grab select Reebok styles discounted across retailers, including Amazon and Zappos.

Keep it classic with Reebok’s aptly-named Classic Renaissance sneakers, which are currently up to 34 percent off at Amazon. They’re available in 12 colorways, but to keep it true to EmRata’s style, I’d recommend opting for a pair in white, which the model has proven goes with nearly everything. While I might love them for how they look, shoppers note that they’re must-haves for people on their feet. One person who walks a lot said they “didn’t get any blisters at all breaking them in” and described the style as “so comfy.” Another customer who said they needed a comfortable shoe for standing and walking a “majority of the day” said the Reeboks “check all the boxes.” “Plus, they’re kind of cute,” they added. 

Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $43–$60 (Originally $65); amazon.com

The Classic Renaissance sneakers offer a streamlined look, but if you’re looking for something a little more chunky à la EmRata, grab the brand’s Club C Walking Shoes, which are now just $47. These kicks are designed with responsive cushioning that provides extra support with each step and a breathable terry-lined tongue. “The perfect white sneakers that go with everything,” claimed one shopper. Another customer who has worn “every white sneaker” including Vejas, Nike, and Vans claimed “these are the most comfortable and cute all-in-one.”

Reebok Women's Club C Walking Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $47–$64 (Originally $75); amazon.com

You can also choose to go retro with Reebok’s Hi High-Top Sneakers, which feature an ultra-high rise, padded collar, and velcro straps across the ankle. They’re available in six colors at DSW, most of which are on sale (including white). This style has nearly 700 five-star ratings, with many shoppers raving about the feel. One customer who walked five miles in them said their “toes did not hurt and they were very comfortable,” and added that they went on to buy two more colors. One shopper even compared their comfort to “walking on clouds.”

Reebok Freestyle Hi High-Top Sneaker - Women's

DSW

Shop now: $70 (Originally $80); dsw.com

Grab a pair of these versatile sneakers from the brand Emily Ratajkowski wears non-stop while select styles are marked down.

