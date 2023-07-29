Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit

An ordinary activity done in extraordinary style.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 29, 2023 @ 11:27AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is redefining dog-walking style one outfit at a time. 

Ever since she adopted her Husky-German shepherd mix, Columbo, four years ago, the model has singlehandedly transformed the mundane task into a major fashion moment, no matter the time year — from a full-on naked dress in the spring to a black Matrix-style leather coat and snakeskin red boots in the dead of winter. And for summer? She's developed an easy outfit formula that consists of a breezy dress and sporty sneakers. 

Stepping out for a stroll around the block with Colombo on Friday, EmRata stuck to this signature pairing, and wore a tomato-red midi dress by Marcia with a leg slit that traveled up her hip and transitioned into a series of tiny, midriff-baring cutouts on the side. The sexy dress featured a modest high neckline and asymmetric opening across the back, and coordinated perfectly with her new glazed amber hair.  

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty

Ratajkowski accessorized with a black quilted Miu Miu bag, square-shaped sunglasses, gold hoops, and, of course, a sensible pair of gray New Balance sneakers.

This wasn't Emily's only elevated take on city dog-walker style this week. Just a few days ago, the model-slash-author wore a white bandeau halter-top that was cropped, showed a sliver of her stomach, and was paired with low-rise snakeskin-print pants. And before that, she slipped on a teeny-tiny pink rose-patterned minidress with mint green trainers and an ultra-practical Loewe crossbody bag.  

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty
Related Articles
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Emily Ratajkowski's Street Style Is A Hot Girl Summer Masterclass
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Summer Street Style Looks
Emily Ratajkowski New York City Walking Dog in Halter Top and Low-Rise Jeans
Emily Ratajkowski's Model-Off-Duty Look Included a Plunging Halter Top and Unbuttoned Low-Rise Jeans
Emrata Dog Walking
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog Walking Ensemble Included a Lime Green Knit Set
Emily Ratajkowski Sheer Dress Dog Walk
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Completely See-Through Dress
EmRata IG
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
Emily Ratajkowski Green Dress New York City July 19, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Beat the Heat In a Plunging, Pistachio Ice Cream-Colored Dress
Olivia Palermo in a denim maxi skirt and shirt with tapered sleeves
Olivia Palermo's 65 Best Outfits Ever
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Emily Ratajkowski Wore 2 Monochromatic Outfits
Behold, the 9 Fabulous Fall Outfits Emily Ratajkowski Wore to Promote Her Book This Week
Gigi Hadid
26 Dog-Walking Outfit Ideas Inspired by Celebrities
Taylor Swift Street Style
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit