Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit

Emily Ratajkowski is redefining dog-walking style one outfit at a time.



Ever since she adopted her Husky-German shepherd mix, Columbo, four years ago, the model has singlehandedly transformed the mundane task into a major fashion moment, no matter the time year — from a full-on naked dress in the spring to a black Matrix-style leather coat and snakeskin red boots in the dead of winter. And for summer? She's developed an easy outfit formula that consists of a breezy dress and sporty sneakers.



Stepping out for a stroll around the block with Colombo on Friday, EmRata stuck to this signature pairing, and wore a tomato-red midi dress by Marcia with a leg slit that traveled up her hip and transitioned into a series of tiny, midriff-baring cutouts on the side. The sexy dress featured a modest high neckline and asymmetric opening across the back, and coordinated perfectly with her new glazed amber hair.

Getty

Ratajkowski accessorized with a black quilted Miu Miu bag, square-shaped sunglasses, gold hoops, and, of course, a sensible pair of gray New Balance sneakers.

This wasn't Emily's only elevated take on city dog-walker style this week. Just a few days ago, the model-slash-author wore a white bandeau halter-top that was cropped, showed a sliver of her stomach, and was paired with low-rise snakeskin-print pants. And before that, she slipped on a teeny-tiny pink rose-patterned minidress with mint green trainers and an ultra-practical Loewe crossbody bag.