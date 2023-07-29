Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit An ordinary activity done in extraordinary style. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on July 29, 2023 @ 11:27AM Photo: Getty Emily Ratajkowski is redefining dog-walking style one outfit at a time. Ever since she adopted her Husky-German shepherd mix, Columbo, four years ago, the model has singlehandedly transformed the mundane task into a major fashion moment, no matter the time year — from a full-on naked dress in the spring to a black Matrix-style leather coat and snakeskin red boots in the dead of winter. And for summer? She's developed an easy outfit formula that consists of a breezy dress and sporty sneakers. Stepping out for a stroll around the block with Colombo on Friday, EmRata stuck to this signature pairing, and wore a tomato-red midi dress by Marcia with a leg slit that traveled up her hip and transitioned into a series of tiny, midriff-baring cutouts on the side. The sexy dress featured a modest high neckline and asymmetric opening across the back, and coordinated perfectly with her new glazed amber hair. Getty Ratajkowski accessorized with a black quilted Miu Miu bag, square-shaped sunglasses, gold hoops, and, of course, a sensible pair of gray New Balance sneakers. Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini This wasn't Emily's only elevated take on city dog-walker style this week. Just a few days ago, the model-slash-author wore a white bandeau halter-top that was cropped, showed a sliver of her stomach, and was paired with low-rise snakeskin-print pants. And before that, she slipped on a teeny-tiny pink rose-patterned minidress with mint green trainers and an ultra-practical Loewe crossbody bag. Getty