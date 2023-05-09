Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Tiny Red String Bikini During a Beach Day With Her Son

One Instagram photo dump, several incredible outfits.

Published on May 9, 2023
As if we needed more proof that Emily Ratajkowski isn’t just a regular mom, the supermodel’s latest Instagram post — which detailed a beach day with her son, a night out in Miami, and many, many iconic outfits — emitted such a strong cool mom vibe, it put Regina George’s mother to shame.

On Monday, the High Low with EmRata podcast host recapped an action-packed weekend in Florida by sharing one of her quintessential Instagram photo dumps chock-full of picture-perfect moments. While the post had no shortage of OOTD inspo, the most aww-worthy inclusion showed Ratajkowski posing with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear (who she shares with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard), on the beach while wearing a red, flower-covered string bikini. As always, the mother-of-one accessorized with her gold “Sylvester” necklace, and she kept her glam to a minimum by sporting a no-makeup makeup look and wearing her hair down and parted in the middle.

Other carousel inclusions saw Emily posing in a sexy, side boob-baring orange halter maxidress, flashing her daisy-patterned whale tail at the camera, and smizing in a sheer, low-rise purple skirt and a black corset. 

“miami ❤️‍🔥🐬🌴,” she aptly captioned the dump.

emily ratajkowski orange maxidress

Instagram/emrata

Although Ratajkowski is usually very active on Instagram, her post came just a day after she went viral on a separate social media platform — and for a very relatable reason. On Sunday, the model continued to relish in her single era by posting a TikTok on her way into the Grand Prix F1 race in Miami that showed her dancing and singing to a Casa Di remix of Beyoncé saying, “I am going to see my husband. I’m happy.”

“Picking out a husband at #F1 #miami,” she jokingly captioned the post.

