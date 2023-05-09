Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Tiny Red String Bikini During a Beach Day With Her Son One Instagram photo dump, several incredible outfits. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 @ 11:47AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/emrata As if we needed more proof that Emily Ratajkowski isn’t just a regular mom, the supermodel’s latest Instagram post — which detailed a beach day with her son, a night out in Miami, and many, many iconic outfits — emitted such a strong cool mom vibe, it put Regina George’s mother to shame. On Monday, the High Low with EmRata podcast host recapped an action-packed weekend in Florida by sharing one of her quintessential Instagram photo dumps chock-full of picture-perfect moments. While the post had no shortage of OOTD inspo, the most aww-worthy inclusion showed Ratajkowski posing with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear (who she shares with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard), on the beach while wearing a red, flower-covered string bikini. As always, the mother-of-one accessorized with her gold “Sylvester” necklace, and she kept her glam to a minimum by sporting a no-makeup makeup look and wearing her hair down and parted in the middle. Emily Ratajkowski's Cheetah-Print Miniskirt Was So Short, It Showed Off Her Bright Blue Underwear Other carousel inclusions saw Emily posing in a sexy, side boob-baring orange halter maxidress, flashing her daisy-patterned whale tail at the camera, and smizing in a sheer, low-rise purple skirt and a black corset. “miami ❤️🔥🐬🌴,” she aptly captioned the dump. Instagram/emrata Although Ratajkowski is usually very active on Instagram, her post came just a day after she went viral on a separate social media platform — and for a very relatable reason. On Sunday, the model continued to relish in her single era by posting a TikTok on her way into the Grand Prix F1 race in Miami that showed her dancing and singing to a Casa Di remix of Beyoncé saying, “I am going to see my husband. I’m happy.” “Picking out a husband at #F1 #miami,” she jokingly captioned the post.