Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved Chinos Never Go Out of Style

School’s out for summer, but that is not stopping Emily Ratajkowski from giving a lesson or two. The model/mother/author/podcaster is out to prove that khakis — a staple of middle school and Midtown uniforms alike — are a closet workhorse and always will be.

Case in point? On Wednesday, EmRata stepped out in New York City in a comfortable, yet flattering, co-ord set. Proudly owning the dad trend, the supermodel put a smart, sexy spin on her low-rise chinos, styling them with a black bustier vest. While asking for a school dress code violation, the cinched top featured a plunging neckline and a peplum silhouette. She teamed the look with a pair of gold round-frame spectacles, white flatform Superga sneakers, a large pendant layered choker, and a brown leather shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski. Splash News

Her brown hair was worn straight and styled with forehead-sweeping bangs. And as for her glam, she opted for a simple yet put-together palette of neutrals and rosy cheeks.

Courtesy Jordan Road

This isn’t the first time that the A-lister has spearheaded an unlikely look into a trend that gets adopted by the masses almost instantly. Last month, EmRata made her case for sheer dressing in the daylight. The queen of all things naked (see: white, see-through tube top), proved your sheer staples can transform your day-to-day wear when she sported a sheer brown long-sleeved top with a plunging neckline. She paired the see-through number with an itty-bitty black bralette to match her leather trench coat. A black-and-white graphic midiskirt and tall, camel-colored boots rounded out the look.

