Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved Chinos Never Go Out of Style

Time to raid dad's closet.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 @ 11:14AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo:

Splash News

School’s out for summer, but that is not stopping Emily Ratajkowski from giving a lesson or two. The model/mother/author/podcaster is out to prove that khakis — a staple of middle school and Midtown uniforms alike — are a closet workhorse and always will be.

Case in point? On Wednesday, EmRata stepped out in New York City in a comfortable, yet flattering, co-ord set. Proudly owning the dad trend, the supermodel put a smart, sexy spin on her low-rise chinos, styling them with a black bustier vest. While asking for a school dress code violation, the cinched top featured a plunging neckline and a peplum silhouette. She teamed the look with a pair of gold round-frame spectacles, white flatform Superga sneakers, a large pendant layered choker, and a brown leather shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski.

Splash News

Her brown hair was worn straight and styled with forehead-sweeping bangs. And as for her glam, she opted for a simple yet put-together palette of neutrals and rosy cheeks.

Emily Ratajkowski

Courtesy Jordan Road

This isn’t the first time that the A-lister has spearheaded an unlikely look into a trend that gets adopted by the masses almost instantly. Last month, EmRata made her case for sheer dressing in the daylight. The queen of all things naked (see: white, see-through tube top), proved your sheer staples can transform your day-to-day wear when she sported a sheer brown long-sleeved top with a plunging neckline. She paired the see-through number with an itty-bitty black bralette to match her leather trench coat. A black-and-white graphic midiskirt and tall, camel-colored boots rounded out the look.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress
Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Chose the Blingiest Piece From Dua Lipa's Versace Collection
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms
Kendall Jenner Sheer Cover Up
Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast
A woman wears skinny jeans and high heels.
Yes, Skinny Jeans Are Still in Style
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD
Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering
Kylie Jenner Paris
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Blake Lively On Set
Blake Lively Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Two Pairs of Pants
Eva Longoria amfAR Cannes
Eva Longoria Wore Nothing But a High-Cut Bodysuit Underneath Her Totally Sheer Sparkly Dress
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Dickies Overalls With Blink-182 Merch
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore Camouflage Cargo Pants With Peekaboo Boxers
Kim Kardashian Parsons Balmain
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With This Throwback Y2K Accessory