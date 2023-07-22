Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform

Royal street style vibes.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 22, 2023 @ 11:59AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Out of all of Princess Diana's iconic fashion moments (her Emanuel ivory taffeta wedding gown, the little black dress she wore the night Prince Charles publicly announced he was unfaithful to her), it was her royal off-duty style that still has people talking — and copying — to this day. 

Case in point? On Friday, Emily Ratajkowski recreated one of Lady Di's most recognizable street style looks while going for a casual stroll in New York City with a friend. Wearing a pair of skintight black bike shorts with an oversized blue Reebok sweatshirt and white sneakers, Emily's ensemble was similar to the Virgin Atlantic sweater and shorts combo Diana initially made headlines for back in 1995.

All that was missing were the high tube socks. 

Princess Diana

Like the late princess, Emily styled her athleisure look with black sunglasses and a bag slung over one shoulder. She wore little-to-no makeup, and her newly-dyed auburn hair was worn down and straight with a middle part and wispy fringe.

EmRata's bike shorts weren't the only pair of hot pants she sported this week. Days earlier, the model was spotted out walking her dog while wearing micro denim shorts that were cut so short, the pockets were poking out from underneath. She teamed her tiny Daisy Dukes with a simple black tank top, the same white sneakers as before, gold hoop earrings, and square-shaped shades. 

