Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off Pride Month in Extreme Low-Rise Rainbow Pants

And an itty-bitty tube top.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on June 4, 2023 @ 10:53AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski just kicked off Pride Month (and her upcoming 32nd birthday) with the perfect pair of party pants. 

On Saturday, Emily seemingly celebrated both occasions with a girls' night out in New York City with two friends, wearing flare-leg rainbow trousers that included purple, yellow, orange, blue, green, and white stripes, as well as a super low-rise waistband that slung below her hips. Keeping her pants as the main focal point of her outfit, EmRata teamed her festive bottoms with an itty-bitty white tube top. Meanwhile, gold platform sandals, a chainmail purse, and a dangling charm necklace provided the finishing touches to her going-out attire. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty

As for glam, Emily styled her brunette hair in voluminous waves accented by her eyebrow-grazing fringe, and she combined a generous swirl of blush on each cheek with bright orange eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Ratajkowski's sartorial show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community came a month after she revealed that she "would love" to date a woman. During her HommeGirl’s Volume 9 cover story in May, Emily was asked if she would ever consider dating someone of the same sex, and she replied that she's just “waiting for the right one to come along."

She continued, "I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, 'whoa I'm attracted to this person!'”

