Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Kind of Men

In the wake of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski it reflecting on romance and how she seems to be bringing in the "worst" kind of men. During the latest episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the mom and model explained that since she's been dating again — see: those courtside photos with Pete Davidson and those rumors about a certain Brad Pitt — she's realizing a lot about herself and the kind of men that are in her orbit.

"I feel like I attract the worst [men]," Ratajkowski told her guest, social media sensation Olivia Ponton. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Fuck.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."

Post-Pete, Ratajkowski has been linked to artist and designer Jack Greer. The two were snapped kissing in New York City back in Dec. 2022.

As she continued to discuss romance and dating, she mentioned that she's been through men feeling emasculated when they're with her because they've gotten in touch with their feelings, which can lead to resentment. Obviously, it's tough out there for anyone looking for love, and if EmRata can't catch a break, it's easy to see why TikTok and Instagram are so full of dating horror stories.



"What I hate with dating, with men in particular, is I feel like they're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it,'" Emily stated. "And they love it and love it, and then slowly, they get emasculated and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you," the host said. "And then they start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one. It's so fucked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and they don't know what it means for their own identity."

