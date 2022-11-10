Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Wrap Dress Gave Y2K Greek Goddess

From see-through fishnet gowns to plunging minidresses, there are few people in this world who have rocked more Very Good Dresses than Emily Ratajkowski — and her latest look was no exception.

On Wednesday night, the supermodel stepped out wearing yet another breezy frock while attending a Code8 Beauty event in New York City. Channeling her inner greek goddess, EmRata combined ancient fashion with that of the early aughts by sporting a semi-sheer white wrap dress that featured sparkly gold halter straps, a plunging neckline, and dramatic side ruching.

Knee-high black boots accompanied the knee-length gown, leaving only a small sliver of leg exposed, and Ratajkowski accessorized with a matching black leather handbag and simple stud earrings. She completed the look by pulling her hair into a messy Pamela Anderson-style ‘90s updo, and she opted for a simple makeup look with dark eyeliner.

Emily’s outing came shortly after she doubled down on one of her previous iconic dress choices, which she dubbed “the most controversial” dress she’s ever worn. While reflecting on past looks during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the supermodel defended a black, sheer-paneled Julien Macdonald gown that she wore to 2016’s Harper's Bazaar Icons Party.

“Somebody called it 'extremely vulgar' and it became this huge controversy on the internet," she said, referring to comments made by Tim Gunn. "I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn't registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn't." She continued, "I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically."