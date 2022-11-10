Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Wrap Dress Gave Y2K Greek Goddess

Ancient Greece meets the early aughts.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 @ 09:27AM
Emily Ratajkowski Code8 Beauty NYC
Photo:

Getty Images

From see-through fishnet gowns to plunging minidresses, there are few people in this world who have rocked more Very Good Dresses than Emily Ratajkowski — and her latest look was no exception. 

On Wednesday night, the supermodel stepped out wearing yet another breezy frock while attending a Code8 Beauty event in New York City. Channeling her inner greek goddess, EmRata combined ancient fashion with that of the early aughts by sporting a semi-sheer white wrap dress that featured sparkly gold halter straps, a plunging neckline, and dramatic side ruching. 

Knee-high black boots accompanied the knee-length gown, leaving only a small sliver of leg exposed, and Ratajkowski accessorized with a matching black leather handbag and simple stud earrings. She completed the look by pulling her hair into a messy Pamela Anderson-style ‘90s updo, and she opted for a simple makeup look with dark eyeliner.

Emily’s outing came shortly after she doubled down on one of her previous iconic dress choices, which she dubbed “the most controversial” dress she’s ever worn. While reflecting on past looks during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the supermodel defended a black, sheer-paneled Julien Macdonald gown that she wore to 2016’s Harper's Bazaar Icons Party.

“Somebody called it 'extremely vulgar' and it became this huge controversy on the internet," she said, referring to comments made by Tim Gunn. "I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn't registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn't." She continued, "I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired the Most Summery Top with This Ultimate Winter Essential
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Wore an Updated Take on Britney Spears's Iconic Denim Outfit to the 2022 CMA Awards
Kate Moss Sheer Dress London 2022 Diet Coke Party
Kate Moss Stepped Out in Another Sheer Dress With a Plunging Neckline
2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet
See All the Looks From the 2022 CFDA Awards
Janet Jackson Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Janet Jackson Recreated Her 'Control' Album Cover
Cher Balmain Blaze Bag Campaign
Cher Is the Newest Face of Balmain
Sydney Sweeney 2022 HBO Emmy's Party
Sydney Sweeney's Shimmery Fishnet Dress Is Giving Tropical Oasis
Kate Hudson vacation
Kate Hudson's Vacation Attire Included an Itty Bitty Bikini and Lilac Leggings
Selena Gomez Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez Addressed Her Rumored Feud with Kidney Donor Francia Raisa
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look
Hilary Duff Aaron Carter
Hilary Duff Shared the Sweetest Tribute Following Aaron Carter's Death
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Skirt Slung So Low, It Showed Off the Hem of Her Sheer Bodysuit Underneath
Aaron Carter 2017 Angel Awards
Aaron Carter Has Died at 34
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put an Autumnal Twist on Monochromatic Dressing
Kardashian-Jenners
The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday