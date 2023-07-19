Emily Ratajkowski Beat the Heat In a Plunging, Pistachio Ice Cream-Colored Dress

A very sexy take on a summer staple.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 @ 04:26PM
Emily Ratajkowski Green Dress New York City July 19, 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski's dress game has been strong this summer, a smart move given the season's hot and humid environment. From her sheer cemetery frock and naked white party look to plenty of super sexy LBDs, Ratajkowski has been slaying her fashion game, whether she is running errands or attending parties. But she ditched the neutral tones for her latest outfit which added in a dose of color, perfect for summer vibes.

EmRata was photographed on Wednesday walking through the streets of New York City in a very sexy version of a sundress: a pistachio-green, scoop-neck bodycon piece that hit right below her knee. She styled the skintight, spaghetti-strap number with nude heels, a chainmail shoulder bag, and black oval sunglasses. She finished off the look with a singular gold pinky ring and hoop earrings.

Despite the majority of the model's outfits being fairly colorless, she also recently debuted a new hair 'do with a fiery hue. She wore the freshly-dyed strands straight and styled in a middle part while her minimalistic glam included glossy lips.

Emily Ratajkowski Green Bodycon Dress New York City July 19, 2023

Getty Images

She first debuted the new 'do with an Instagram photo dump that captured EmRata in a black plunging swimsuit from her clothing line Inamorata. "gone red," she captioned the post. "thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu."

Before the hair transformation this week, Ratajkowski attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party with her brown hair pulled into a bun with face-framing layers and forehead fringe. For her outfit, the model wore a black velvet gown with midsection cutouts and gold and pearl cross embellishments.

Emily Ratajkowski British 'Vogue' x Self Portrait Summer Party London 2023

Getty Images

She was joined on the carpet by fellow fashion icon Rita Ora who wore a bedazzled fishnet minidress layered over Intimissimi lingerie. She finished off the look with shimmery silver booties to contrast Ratajkowski's strappy black pumps.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Dyes Hair Red
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts a New "Glazed Amber" Hair Color— and Here's Exactly How She Did It
EmRata IG
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Jennifer Lopez "The Flash" premiere
Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White and Cream Together
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Three women wear leo clothing style including gold accessories, red, and bold prints.
How to Dress Like a Leo, According to an Expert Astrologist
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Emily Ratajkowski's Street Style Is A Hot Girl Summer Masterclass
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Summer Street Style Looks
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit