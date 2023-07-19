Emily Ratajkowski Beat the Heat In a Plunging, Pistachio Ice Cream-Colored Dress

Emily Ratajkowski's dress game has been strong this summer, a smart move given the season's hot and humid environment. From her sheer cemetery frock and naked white party look to plenty of super sexy LBDs, Ratajkowski has been slaying her fashion game, whether she is running errands or attending parties. But she ditched the neutral tones for her latest outfit which added in a dose of color, perfect for summer vibes.

EmRata was photographed on Wednesday walking through the streets of New York City in a very sexy version of a sundress: a pistachio-green, scoop-neck bodycon piece that hit right below her knee. She styled the skintight, spaghetti-strap number with nude heels, a chainmail shoulder bag, and black oval sunglasses. She finished off the look with a singular gold pinky ring and hoop earrings.

Despite the majority of the model's outfits being fairly colorless, she also recently debuted a new hair 'do with a fiery hue. She wore the freshly-dyed strands straight and styled in a middle part while her minimalistic glam included glossy lips.

Getty Images

She first debuted the new 'do with an Instagram photo dump that captured EmRata in a black plunging swimsuit from her clothing line Inamorata. "gone red," she captioned the post. "thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu."



Before the hair transformation this week, Ratajkowski attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party with her brown hair pulled into a bun with face-framing layers and forehead fringe. For her outfit, the model wore a black velvet gown with midsection cutouts and gold and pearl cross embellishments.

Getty Images

She was joined on the carpet by fellow fashion icon Rita Ora who wore a bedazzled fishnet minidress layered over Intimissimi lingerie. She finished off the look with shimmery silver booties to contrast Ratajkowski's strappy black pumps.