Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

A fiery selfie to match her new hair.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 05:17PM
EmRata IG
Photo:

Instagram/EmRata

If you think Emily Ratajkowski, you know, the supermodel, bestselling author, and mom Emily Ratajkowski, lounges in tattered sweats and old 5K T-shirts, you may be right (she's got the range, after all, wearing everything from fresh-off-the-runway couture to cargo pants and Vans sneakers), but her latest Instagram carousel shows her in a decidedly more glam kickback 'fit. 

In the moody shots, EmRata wore a super-plunging black one-piece from her clothing line, Inamorata (she tagged it just in case you're wondering). The stealthy, all-black suit included a halter neckline and high-cut silhouette. She showed off her hair, too, which had her signature bangs split to the sides. Her makeup included pinky lips, heavy blush, and big, bold brows. 

"Thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu," she wrote alongside the snaps (giving us mere mortals one way to get supermodel-caliber hair) before shouting out her hairstylist, NYC's Jenna Perry. "And to the legend @jennaperryhair."

Just before today's laid-back shoot, EmRata showed off in a Burberry slip that she's worn before. She wore it in a carousel of dreamy shots from home, but she previously wore the outfit to take on the mean streets of New York City, according to CosmopolitanWhile she didn't go over the top to accessorize the look at home (save for a simple necklace), she added black cowboy boots, bold cat-eye shades, and silver jewelry when she wore the look outdoors.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the British Vogue x self-portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

And to prove that she really does have the range, she also got glammed up in a spotlight-stealing LBD for an appearance in London alongside her bestie Rita Ora.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian IG
Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Pic Includes Microscopic Snake-Print Bottoms
hailey Bieber ig
Hailey Bieber Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear a Teeny-Tiny Crochet Bikini
Julia Fox See-Through Bikini
Julia Fox's High-Cut, See-Through Bikini Just Took Sexy Swimwear to a Whole New Level
Nicole Byer Swimwear Line
Nicole Byer's New Kitty and Vibe Swimwear Line Totally #NailedIt
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Stayed Hydrated Wearing a Super-Sexy Leopard-Print One-Piece
Heidi Klum Paris Fashion Week
Heidi Klum Wore a Tiny Pink Crochet Bikini in a PDA-Filled Video With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Chrissy Teigen crochet bikini top
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Crochet Bikini Top With the Most Unexpected Cover-Up
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk's Teeny-Tiny Black Bikini Proved Basic Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Pic Practically Broke Instagram — and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $29
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Princess Diana Jantzen Swimsuit Sale
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It at Amazon
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants